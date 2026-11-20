For Emirati professional Abdulla Hasan Abdulla Ghazlan Alshehhi, studying at IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus changed the way he looks at the energy sector. Working at ADNOC Offshore, he now has a broader understanding of how technology, costs, emissions and government policies are connected.

"The programme changed the way I look at the energy system by bringing together technology, cost, emissions, infrastructure and policy," he said.

"Studying in Abu Dhabi, where many of these questions are being worked through in practice, made that perspective especially relevant to my work at ADNOC Offshore."

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Abdulla is among 17 students who have become the first graduates of IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus, marking a milestone for the Indian institution's first international campus. All 17 graduates are employed across the UAE and wider Gulf region, including 11 who work at ADNOC, according to the institute.

The students received their Master of Technology degrees in Energy Transition and Sustainability at the campus's first convocation on Thursday, November 19.

For Indian graduate Ankit Kumar, the programme offered an opportunity to connect engineering with challenges such as reducing transport emissions and understanding the policies needed to address them.

"The programme helped me connect engineering with practical decarbonisation challenges, including transport emissions and policy," he said.

Ankit said the guidance of faculty members and support from the campus community played an important part in his development.

As one of the first students to complete the programme, he also feels a responsibility towards the institution. "As the first cohort, we will always have a special connection to the institution, and I hope we can reflect that in what we go on to do," he said.

Another Indian graduate, Mehbooba Cherumkuzhi, said studying with classmates from different professional and cultural backgrounds helped her look at problems from perspectives she had not previously considered.

"At IITD-AD, the learning consistently connected with real applications," she said.

"Studying alongside classmates with different academic, professional and cultural backgrounds also challenged me to look at problems from different angles."

For Emirati graduate Badhria Abdulla Mohamed Esmaiel Alhammadi, the biggest change was in her confidence when approaching complex issues in the energy sector.

Through classroom discussions, projects and interactions with professors, she said she gained a deeper understanding of sustainability and the challenges involved in the energy transition.

"The experience has strengthened my ambition to contribute meaningfully to the future of energy," she said.

The graduation comes just over two years after IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus was inaugurated in September 2024, following an agreement signed between the UAE and India in July 2023.

Since then, the institution has expanded to nearly 300 students representing 13 nationalities. It now offers six academic programmes, including four undergraduate programmes, one postgraduate programme and one doctoral programme.

Its teaching and research cover fields including artificial intelligence, computer science, chemical engineering, electrical engineering, energy and sustainability.

Professor Shantanu Roy, Executive Director of IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, said the first graduates had set a high standard for future batches.

"Every academic institution is ultimately judged by the caliber and impact of its graduates. This first cohort has set a high standard," he said.

The 17 graduates will now join IIT Delhi's global alumni network of more than 65,000 people.

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