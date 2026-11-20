Published: Fri 20 Nov 2026, 4:19 PM

This time, we meet the entrepreneurial residents of DAMAC communities who arrived here from different parts of the world. Four cities, four leaps of faith but one common thread: 50,000 homes delivered, and behind every door, a story still being written.

For Juliette Alexander, the work commute is a stroll,“I now walk to work!” says the Aussie founder of Pilates34, which runs its classes from the community centre.“It's wonderful being able to work right here in the neighbourhood.”

Originally from Perth, Western Australia, she has called Dubai home for 21 years, after her husband was offered a job with an UAE conglomerate during a holiday stopover.“There was just one catch: he had to accept and start immediately, or they couldn't hold the position!”

Pilates found her some 11 years ago through Body//HACK Fitness Education, where she still works as an educator.“Coming from a traditional fitness background, I had always believed that to be fit and stay in shape you needed to run, jump, sweat and push yourself to exhaustion,” she says.“Yet here was this practice that challenged me physically, but left me feeling energised, stronger and genuinely good in myself.”

Going solo took a push from her husband and a good friend.“They both asked, 'What have you really got to lose?'. So I took the leap, set up Pilates34 and have honestly never looked back!”

The family moved to DAMAC Hills in 2019, drawn by the gardens, parks and green spaces.“It's the little everyday things, the familiar faces, the green outdoor spaces and the feeling of being part of a community,” she says.

“Football has always been my biggest passion,” says Newcastle-born Andrew Davidson. In 2015, he and business partner Liam Milburn founded Sports World, an international lifestyle business that has since worked with more than 3,000 professional athletes on everything from luxury holidays and private jets to property, cars and investments. The company celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2025.

“Being able to build a successful business around something I've loved since childhood is probably the biggest achievement of all,” he says.

Dubai offered room to grow internationally and a better lifestyle for his family.“We wanted a proper community where our children could grow up, make friends and enjoy being outdoors,” he says.“DAMAC Hills ticked every box.”

He still plays football and padel, and counts the golf club, parks and walking routes among his favourite things.“You regularly bump into familiar faces, the children make friends easily, and it feels like a proper neighbourhood rather than just somewhere you live,” he says.“For us, DAMAC Hills isn't just where our house is - it's genuinely become home.”

A devoted family man with an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Igor Bershadskiy laughs off the comparison – the closest he has come to the movies, he jokes, is growing up close to Hollywood during his years in Los Angeles. Born in Odesa, Ukraine, Bershadskiy moved to Dubai in 2023 with his wife and daughter. Today he leads business development and strategic partnerships at Halborn and is co-founder of PUMAS.

“My passion is entrepreneurship - connecting people, spotting opportunities and turning ideas into something useful,” he says. His start-up tackles what he sees as one of the biggest emerging challenges for business.“As AI starts taking actions on our behalf, businesses need a way to control what it can do and understand its decisions. Building a company around that challenge gives my work a clear purpose.”

The family chose Santorini at DAMAC Lagoons for its Mediterranean character and room for both family life and a dedicated workspace.“It has made me think more deliberately about the balance between work and home,” he says.“We walk our dog through the parks and we watch as people move in and expand in our community. That makes us love the place.”

“Having a home in Dubai means having a base for our family while I build businesses with an international reach,” he adds.“It's where our everyday life and my professional ambitions come together.”

Maria Tsetla left Piraeus in Greece, for Dubai in June 2024 with her children, Maximos and Viktoria and not to forget her Maltese Matiz. The designer also left behind Mymati, the fashion and jewellery brand she had built from the ground up.

“Sometimes you have to be brave enough to let go of what you have built to discover what you can build next,” she says.

“I had no friends, no family network and no professional connections to rely on. I was starting completely from zero,” she recalls.“Being a single mother and taking on this journey alone has not always been easy. Sometimes, as a mother, you have to find strength you didn't even know you had.”

Today she works in marketing, PR and creative direction, and has launched Locals Emirati by Mymati, a brand inspired by the UAE.“I want to celebrate the culture, identity and lifestyle of the country that has become our home,” she says. Her children are following suit: Maximos, a young goalkeeper, has been awarded a football scholarship, while Viktoria has started her own brand, Viktoria's Creations.

DAMAC Hills 2 offered“a more relaxed lifestyle, away from the intensity of the city”.“For me, choosing a home is not simply about the property. It is about how you feel when you walk through the door,” she says.“I believe that home is not always where your story begins. Sometimes, it is where you find the courage to write a completely new one.”