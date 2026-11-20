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Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 24, three days beyond the previous cutoff. In a travel advisory on Friday, the airlines cited "the situation in the region and said flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 30."

"Passengers with confirmed Jeddah bookings made on or before November 20 for travel through November 24 can reschedule free of charge, subject to availability, or cancel for a full refund."

The same options apply to passengers with confirmed Riyadh or Dammam bookings made on or before November 10 for travel through November 30.

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The advisory also stated that "passengers who rebook must complete their revised travel by December 8 for Jeddah and December 14 for Riyadh and Dammam. Air India passengers can rebook to or from any airport the carrier currently serves in Saudi Arabia, while Air India Express passengers can choose an airport it currently serves in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain."

Air India announced on October 8 that it was suspending flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. The move came after Yemen's Houthis claimed a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport. Etihad Airways and flydubai also announced disruptions to their Riyadh flights that day.

On October 13, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Air India and Air India Express had suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17. The airlines extended the suspensions several times, with their November 13 advisory setting a November 21 cutoff for Jeddah and November 30 for Riyadh and Dammam.

Etihad resumes Abu Dhabi-Jeddah flights; Riyadh, Dammam cancelled till Nov 19 Etihad Airways extends flight cancellations to 2 Saudi cities until Nov 30 Flydubai extends Saudi flight cancellations to October 29 amid Houthi attacks