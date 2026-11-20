India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request to the UAE, seeking documents and permission to examine certain individuals in connection with its investigation into the September 30 mid-air cockpit attack on Indian national pilot Captain Smit Machchhar onboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

"We have sent MLAT requests to the UAE," NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday while addressing a press conference on the conclusion of the 6th edition of the two-day 'Anti-Terror Conference ' held in the national capital on November 19-20 on the theme of 'Cross-Border Terrorism'.

Aggarwal further said the agency is awaiting a response from the UAE and will proceed further with the investigation after receiving the requested documents and information.

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During the flight, Machhar was attacked by an Omani first officer in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash.

Explaining the investigation's direction, the NIA chief said the agency was examining the co-pilot's educational background, including his possible association with institutions in Australia or the United Kingdom, and the people he may have come in contact with during his stay abroad.

The agency is also probing possible Indian links in the co-pilot's circle of acquaintances and whether any of his associates could have been involved in the incident.

Aggarwal also defended the NIA's jurisdiction to investigate the case, saying that the agency has an extra-territorial mandate to probe certain offences committed outside India, provided the conditions prescribed under Indian law are fulfilled.

"One condition is that Indian interests should be involved. Number two is that an Indian citizen should be involved," he said.

Citing provisions under the Anti-Hijacking Act, the NIA DG said the law also permits an Indian agency to investigate hijacking offences committed outside the country if any of the specified conditions are satisfied, including the involvement of an Indian citizen or an Indian citizen being the subject of the hijacking.

He asserted that the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in the Machchhar incident was well within the boundaries of law and did not amount to any overreach by the agency. "There is no overstretch by registering the FIR. It is well within the boundaries of law," Aggarwal said.

On October 9, the NIA registered a case under the Anti-Hijacking and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to investigate the case.

The anti-terror agency registered the case (RC-34/2026/NIA/DLI) following a direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a thorough investigation into the incident, citing its gravity, national and international ramifications, and the need to uncover the larger conspiracy.

The case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and Section 16 read with Section 15(1)(a) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In its FIR, the NIA mentioned that the flight departed Dubai at 7.05 am Gulf Standard Time (GST) on September 30, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members. At around 9.21 am GST, while flying near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, the aircraft reportedly dived rapidly and turned back into Saudi airspace.

The FIR also pointed out that passengers reported that the Omani first officer stabbed Captain Machchhar in an apparent attempt to hijack the aircraft or cause it to crash. The first officer was overpowered and restrained by passengers and crew members, while the captain sustained deep cuts to his head and hands.

Other flydubai pilots on board then landed the plane safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, at 10:45 am (GST), leading to the arrest of the first officer by Saudi authorities.

NIA case states "the foregoing information discloses the commission of offences against an Indian National Captain Smit Machchhar. under section 3 of Anti Hijacking Act-2016 and section 16 read with section 15(1)(a) of Unlawful Activities Prevent Act, 1967 which are scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008."

It mentions the Central government is of the opinion that "a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been committed and the case is related to attack on an Indian National Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with an apparent attempt to hijack or crash the plane FlyDubai Flight No. 1073 on 30.09.2026, and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the matter requires thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency in accordance with the provisions of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008."

In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section 5 and 8 of section 6 read with section 8 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the Central government directed the NIA to register a case in the matter for investigation.

The Omani first officer attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit with an axe. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

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