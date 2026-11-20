India Cyber Agency Warns Of Unauthorised Payment Transactions
Payment fraud incidents extended beyond the financial sector to vendors and partner payout platforms, cyber agency CERT-In said in an advisory on Friday.Recommended For You
Attackers altered business records or approval relationships and then used legitimate payment processes, it said. It did not say how much money had been improperly paid out, or by whom.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The agency also said that it identified the use of AI-driven frameworks in cyberattacks across different sectors, and issued several recommendations for government organisations, non-financial payout platforms and technology service providers.
India has seen a spate of cyberattacks on banks and non-bank lenders in recent weeks, even as authorities issued warnings and the Reserve Bank of India tightened cybersecurity checks
Earlier this month, CERT-In named the hacking group behind a wave of AI-driven attacks on financial firms and identified its tools, at least two of them linked to China.
Late last month, India's central bank warned banks of rising cyberattacks on financial infrastructure, seeking proof of compliance with existing rules and details of their preparedness for AI-related risks.ALSO READ
- JPMorgan, Visa, Mastercard fall victim to supplier hack, customer data accessed Rogue AI agents broke into Indian firms' live systems, government says India warns of passport scams involving fake websites, agents posing as police officers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment