What started as a simple drawing from her son has turned into a small business for UAE mother Alyazia Khoori, who now transforms her three children's artwork into T-shirt designs through their family project, Sketch Trio.

The idea began when one of her sons, who loved drawing from a young age, would regularly surprise her with pictures he had made.

"He would always come up to me and say, 'Mum, I drew this for you! Mum, this one is for you!'" Alyazia recalled.

One drawing in particular caught her attention, so she decided to have it printed on a T-shirt.

Whenever she wore it, friends and family would ask where she had bought it. After explaining that her son had drawn the design, people began asking whether they could have one too.

Soon, her children were creating drawings for relatives, which Alyazia would turn into personalised T-shirts and give as gifts. Eventually, those around her encouraged her to turn the idea into a business.

"When I brought up the idea to my children, all three of them got really excited," she said.

Her two eldest sons, Khalid and Abdullah, are eight-year-old twins, while her youngest, Mohammed, is six.

Although the business grew from their artwork, Alyazia explained that not every drawing ends up on a T-shirt, with some designs inspired by special moments in the family's life.

For example, when a relative bought her dream Porsche and took the children for a drive, Khalid drew the car the following day.

"Mum, make this into a T-shirt for Auntie Rauda!" he told her.

Another design features a horse, drawn after Alyazia's sister Mariam won a horse race.

"Most of our T-shirts have stories behind them," she explained.

However, starting the business came with challenges, particularly when it came to finding good-quality materials. Alyazia said she did not want to compromise on quality simply to lower costs.

"I didn't want to sell something under my children's names that would get ruined after just two washes," she said.

Finding reliable printing services and ensuring orders were completed on time were also among the difficulties she faced.

But for Alyazia, the biggest achievement has had little to do with sales.

During their first exhibition, she initially handled the displays, organisation and conversations with visitors herself. By the second day, however, she noticed her children beginning to approach customers, explain their drawings and speak confidently about their work.

One moment stood out in particular when her usually shy son began welcoming visitors and talking about the designs.

"I had never seen that side of him before because he's usually very shy," she said.

Seeing that change encouraged her to continue participating in exhibitions and giving her children opportunities to interact with people.

Since starting Sketch Trio, Alyazia has also noticed her children becoming more confident in their abilities, especially when relatives request drawings from them.

"They started to realise that they could create something of their own, something that other people genuinely wanted," she said.

She hopes the project will encourage other parents to support their children's interests, even when they are young.

"For me, the most important thing isn't whether we sell anything," she said. "What's important is that the children are present, interacting with people and developing their communication skills."

Alyazia also credited the encouragement of family and friends, including the children's father, for helping Sketch Trio continue to grow.

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