MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emraan Hashmi is reuniting with director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya after 21 years for his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9, bringing together the team behind the 2005 romantic thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

The film, scheduled for release on November 27, will see Emraan return to an action-packed role, with Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana joining him in the cast.

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The reunion comes more than two decades after Aashiq Banaya Aapne, which became particularly popular for its music, including the title track composed and sung by Himesh.

Speaking about working with Emraan and Himesh again, director Aditya Datt said the experience had been special, particularly given how much time had passed since their previous collaboration.

"Reuniting with Emraan and Himesh after all these years has been an extraordinary experience," he said in a statement reported by IANS.

The director also described Gunmaaster G9 as one of the most demanding films of his career, particularly because of its action sequences.

Meanwhile, the film's trailer offers a look at Emraan's character Eshwar, a dairy farm owner whose life takes a violent turn when his loved ones are threatened.

The trailer follows Eshwar as he confronts his troubled past, with the story involving betrayal, revenge and his relationship with Aarti, played by Genelia

Aparshakti plays Desu, a dangerous antagonist, marking a different kind of role for the actor, who is widely known for his comedy performances.

The film also brings back the musical connection between Emraan and Himesh, whose songs became closely associated with several Bollywood films during the 2000s.

Their reunion has already been reflected in the film's soundtrack, including Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, a song released in September that recalls the musical style of their earlier collaboration.

Producer Deepak Mukut explained that bringing the three together again had been one of the team's goals when developing the project.

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27.

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