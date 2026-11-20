MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Had Rajkumar Periasamy not turned out to be a film director, I'm betting he'd have become a literary writer or a long-form journalist.

How else does one explain his masterful storytelling in the gritty spy action thriller O.M - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood, which deploys the concept of“show, don't tell” in most of its critical junctures? This is his third film, yet you're left wondering if this is the work of an auteur at the peak of his prowess.

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Take the single-take shot that firmly establishes the universes of Assistant Superintendent of Police Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi), red sandalwood smuggler and do-gooder 'Burma' Karthikeyan aka Siya (Mammootty) and his henchman Thirukumaran, played by Dhanush, who also has something else going on. In the span of two minutes or so, the identities, intentions and motives of each of the three characters get firmly established. The sequence draws you in, grabs your attention and keeps you wanting for more.

And O.M Chapter 1 doles out more as the setting switches between Chennai and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu and the forests of Andhra Pradesh. The language, too, changes seamlessly between Tamil and Telugu, and one must laud the makers for not resorting to dubbing and erasing nuances.

A few scenes later, two of the characters meet in secret to discuss something of vital importance (you knew that part already), adding to the intrigue. The audience is already sold on the film.

Reddy's character is the bedrock of O.M Chapter 1, and is sketched with a lot of care and dignity. Having lost her father and husband to timber smugglers, she must overcome a vast network of people from various strata to root them out. An upright official in an imperfect world, she must muster all the help she can. She exudes patience, yet reacts appropriately. When an accused taunts her of rising up in the force only because of her pretty face, she unleashes rage in a way that leaves him in shock.

At the same time, she is willing to lose smaller battles to win the larger war. The way she carries herself in the action-packed pre-interval sequence is spellbinding and Periasamy, who is also the film's writer, deserves kudos for the same. Sai Pallavi delivers a performance for the ages, as with the war drama Amaran, again directed by the same filmmaker.

Then there's Burma Karthikeyan alias Siya, portrayed effectively by Mammootty, whose introduction on screen drew the most whistles inside the movie hall. His role has shades between black and white, and he couldn't have chosen a better film for his return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. In many ways, his morally-conflicted role feels akin to Robert De Niro's in Casino. A prisoner of circumstances, Siya knows that what he's doing is wrong and is well aware of the consequences.

As salvation, he tries to make the world a better place.“I'm just 916-quality gold mixed with some copper,” he says in an emotionally charged moment. The range of emotions the man exudes is wonderful to watch. His appearance lends gravitas and makes the role count.

The other actor who gets a meaty role and sinks his teeth into it with gusto is Thirukumaran (Dhanush). Rajkumar deploys the show, don't tell phenomenon deftly while establishing his identity, family and the origin behind his photo studio (the director saves such flourishes for Sai Pallavi too). The stray references to his impending entry to politics aside, his character builds tension and anticipation from the word go. He exudes intensity and raw emotion. He has to indulge in subterfuge, while infiltrating Karthikeyan's gang, and can't account for his frequent disappearances from home to his wife. The juxtaposition is dramatic and also lends to humour. The scenes where he and Roja (Sreeleela) discuss their problems with a marriage counsellor deliver the laughs in an organic manner, similar to the web series The Family Man.

Thirukumaran comes into his own in the second half, especially in the sequence when he wards off a murderous squad. He knows that his hands are tied, he has to suppress everything that he stands for, and it is those scenes where he takes matters in his hands that are most memorable. Equally interesting is his equation with his father, played by Indrans, who has now made a habit of tugging at our emotions. Earlier this year, he made a mark in Suriya's Karuppu, with the line Enakku Google Pay panna theriyadhu sir, making it a pop culture reference; here too, his role is the emotional mooring for Thirukumaran as well as the film's proceedings.

A nicely staged finale that plays out inside a prison serves as much more than a hat-tip to the Kamal Haasan cult classic Virumaandi.

Among other stars, Naseeruddin Shah makes an impression, albeit in a limited role. One of the scenes involving him has the camera transfixed on his face, with only his eyes conveying rage effectively. It reminds us why Shah, at 78, remains one of India's finest actors.

My one quibble with the film was perhaps it played too safe with Mammootty. He's a smuggler, but then he's too good to be one. Bafflingly, in one scene, he refuses to suspect his henchmen even when he's informed of the presence of a mole. What were the filmmakers thinking? The actor-scratch that, the doyen-is at that stage of his career where he's merrily experimenting with genres, from Kalamkaval to Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bramayugam, Kannur Squad or Puzhu. Not getting him to play a baddie to the hilt is the equivalent of missing out on cinematic gold.

The film, based on real events, starts with the phrase "some of the events actually happen", and the attention to detail in it is astounding. Not a single shot or frame felt unwanted, and not for a moment do you want to look away from the screen, thanks to cinematographer K Ezhil Arasu and editor R Kalaivanan. Sai Abhyankkar's music is another plus: the single Veezha veera, which has topped streaming charts in India, elevates the suspense in the film at critical instances.

O.M Chapter 1 grips you from the first scene and keeps you invested throughout, despite the odd bump or two. Don't miss it in the theatres.

Rating

Movie name: OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood

Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Dhanush, Mammootty, Indrans, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah

Rating: 4 out of 5

Music: Sai Abhyankkar

Language: Tamil

Now running in UAE cinemas

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