Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Two Drones
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, and the southern region of the kingdom.
Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said this on social media platform X.
Earlier in the day, the coalition said that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and three drones launched by the Houthi group toward the southern region.
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