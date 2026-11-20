MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned the continued attacks launched by the Houthi group against the Saudi capital, Riyadh, deeming them a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as a breach of international law and international humanitarian law, and a grave threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement issued today, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Bahrain's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, as well as its support for all measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability, and to protect its national assets, its citizens, and those residing within its territory.

Bahrain further renewed its call on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by taking firm and deterrent action to halt the repeated Houthi attacks, hold the perpetrators and their backers accountable, and ensure the implementation of relevant UN resolutions. Such measures are essential to guarantee the protection of civilians, as well as civilian, economic, and vital infrastructure, and to uphold security and stability both in the region and world