MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Warsaw: The Polish army is investigating two suspected airspace violations after unidentified airborne objects were detected, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on Friday.

One of the objects may have fallen and caused a fire in the village of Chmielek in Bilgoraj County, eastern Poland, about 45 km from the Ukrainian border, Jacek Goryszewski, a spokesperson for the command, told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

There was currently no threat from the air and relevant services were operating at the scene, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on social media.

The command said earlier in the day it had activated air defense forces and assets in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine as a preventive measure to protect Polish airspace.