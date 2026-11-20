MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices fell on Friday, heading toward their largest weekly decline in eight months, pressured by a strong dollar and growing market expectations of US interest rate hike next month.

Spot gold dropped 2.7 percent to USD 3,525.25 per ounce, having earlier touched its lowest level since September 2025. US gold futures for December delivery also fell, declining 4.3 percent to USD 3,526 per ounce.

The precious metal retreated by approximately 9.2 percent since the beginning of the week, marking its steepest weekly drop since the week ending March 20.

The US dollar held near a 19-month high, extending recent gains and making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 3.5 percent to USD 41.25 per ounce, platinum dropped 3.6 percent to USD 1,299.25, and palladium declined 3.3 percent to USD 879.47.