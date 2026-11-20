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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) today announced the acquisition of the Critical Minerals Intelligence Platform ("CMIP"), a specialized technology platform designed to provide market intelligence, supply-chain transparency, regulatory screening and procurement- related information for strategically important critical minerals.

Platform designed to address growing demand for critical-mineral pricing intelligence, geopolitical supply-risk monitoring, regulatory compliance and procurement transparency Initial focus on tungsten and antimony, with potential expansion into rare earths, semiconductors and other defense-critical materials VisionWave intends to pursue near-term revenue opportunities through subscription-based intelligence services, compliance documentation and transaction-related services

News Highlights

The agreement with Litial Ltd was signed on November 18, 2026, and the acquisition has not yet closed. If completed, the acquisition would mark VisionWave's entry into the defense-industrial supply-chain intelligence market and is intended to establish a new commercial technology offering with the potential to generate recurring revenue through subscriptions, compliance-related services and transaction-based fees.

Unlike technologies requiring extensive hardware development or manufacturing infrastructure before commercialization, CMIP's software- and data-driven architecture is designed to support deployment through digital services and enterprise workflows.

According to the technology developer's materials, CMIP includes a browser-based minimum viable product (MVP) supporting benchmark monitoring, counterparty screening and compliance-document generation. VisionWave intends, following the closing of the acquisition, to evaluate these capabilities for commercial deployment and pursue initial revenue opportunities following technical, cybersecurity and regulatory validation.

The platform initially focuses on tungsten and antimony, two materials of strategic importance to defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. VisionWave also sees potential to extend the platform to other critical minerals, specialized industrial materials and defense-related components.

Addressing a Strategic Challenge in Defense and Industrial Supply Chains

Critical minerals have become increasingly important to national security, defense readiness, industrial resilience and international trade.

Tungsten is used in applications including aerospace components, wear-resistant materials, cutting equipment and ammunition. Antimony is used in specialized industrial and defense-related applications.

Both minerals appear on the United States' 2025 Critical Minerals List and the European Union's critical raw materials list, reflecting their economic importance and exposure to supply-chain vulnerabilities.

Global supply chains for these materials face several structural challenges:

Geopolitical supply concentration: Significant production and processing capacity is concentrated in a limited number of countries, creating potential exposure to geopolitical developments and trade restrictions. Export controls and sanctions: International restrictions can affect material availability, supplier eligibility and cross-border transactions. Pricing complexity: Market participants must navigate different material grades, delivery conditions, geographic markets and pricing methodologies. Limited supply-chain visibility: Identifying the origin, processing history and chain of custody of strategically important materials can be challenging. Fragmented procurement information: Pricing, counterparty verification, regulatory screening and material provenance are often handled through separate systems.

China's export restrictions on antimony-related products in 2024 and selected tungsten-related products in 2025 have further highlighted the strategic importance of supply-chain intelligence.

VisionWave believes these developments create an opportunity for technology platforms capable of combining market data, regulatory information, supplier intelligence and transaction documentation to support more informed procurement and risk-management decisions.

CMIP: An Integrated Critical Minerals Intelligence Platform

CMIP is designed as a specialized market-intelligence and workflow platform rather than simply a commodity trading application.

Its architecture brings together four complementary capabilities intended to help organizations understand critical-mineral markets, evaluate counterparties, document transactions and monitor supply-chain exposure.

1. Critical Minerals Pricing and Market Intelligence

CMIP includes a proposed benchmark pricing framework covering tungsten ammonium paratungstate (APT), antimony trioxide and antimony metal.

The framework is designed to support structured price monitoring, documented pricing methodologies and market comparisons.

By combining market pricing information with other supply-chain and transaction data, CMIP aims to support procurement planning, commercial negotiations and material sourcing decisions.

2. Regulatory Compliance and Sanctions Intelligence

The platform incorporates automated counterparty-screening workflows designed to reference relevant sanctions and restricted-party information, including U.S., European Union and United Nations sources.

Its compliance infrastructure is intended to support counterparty identity and sanctions screening, export-control information workflows, documentation of screening results and regulatory risk indicators, and compliance-related records and audit trails.

These capabilities are intended to assist compliance professionals and procurement organizations, rather than replace required legal determinations or regulatory approvals.

3. Controlled Counterparty and Transaction Network

CMIP includes a proposed closed over-the-counter network designed to connect prequalified commercial participants in strategically important materials markets.

The network architecture contemplates business-identity verification, sanctions screening, controlled participant access and structured transaction workflows.

VisionWave believes this approach could help support more transparent and accountable interactions among mineral producers, processors, traders, industrial buyers and defense-related procurement organizations.

4. Material Provenance and Supply-Chain Traceability

A central element of CMIP's long-term strategy is the development of structured data linking materials to their origins, processing history, counterparties and transaction records.

This information could enable organizations to evaluate where a critical material originated, which suppliers and intermediaries handled it, whether counterparties are subject to restrictions, and how geopolitical developments affect sourcing risks.

VisionWave believes the ability to connect material provenance, regulatory information and procurement intelligence could become an important differentiating capability as the platform develops and accumulates appropriately licensed transaction data.

Near-Term Revenue Opportunities and Commercialization Strategy

VisionWave intends to prioritize the commercialization of CMIP through three complementary revenue channels:

Annual subscriptions: Recurring fees for access to critical-minerals pricing intelligence, supplier-risk information, compliance tools and related services. Transaction-related fees: Potential revenue from facilitating transactions through the platform's controlled counterparty network. Compliance documentation services: Fees associated with screening records, documentation workflows and transaction-related compliance support.

The platform developer's proposed commercial model contemplates annual enterprise subscriptions ranging from approximately $25,000 to $75,000, transaction fees of approximately 0.25%-0.5% of matched transactions, and compliance-documentation fees of approximately $500-$2,000 per service.

These figures represent proposed pricing assumptions rather than established customer contracts or verified historical revenue. VisionWave has not independently validated these assumptions, and there can be no assurance that any customer will purchase services at these or any other prices.

VisionWave intends to pursue early commercial opportunities using the platform's existing software capabilities while evaluating additional functionality, regulatory requirements and customer needs.

The Company's objective is to establish an initial revenue-generating business and subsequently expand the platform's customer base, data coverage and integration with VisionWave's broader intelligence technologies.

Commercial deployment and the timing of any revenue generation remain subject to technical validation, customer adoption and applicable regulatory requirements.

Potential Integration with StratumAI: Toward Defense Supply-Chain Intelligence

VisionWave intends to evaluate connecting CMIP with its StratumAI intelligence architecture to develop more advanced defense supply-chain intelligence capabilities.

The proposed integration would seek to combine critical-minerals data, regulatory information, geopolitical developments and AI-supported analysis to create a more comprehensive defense-industrial intelligence capability.

Potential applications include supplier-risk monitoring, commodity price and availability intelligence, sanctioned-party detection, geopolitical supply-risk analysis, provenance review, alternative-source identification and procurement alerts.

The Company believes this approach could extend the application of AI-driven intelligence beyond physical sensing and autonomous systems into the materials and industrial supply chains that support defense technologies.

Over time, VisionWave may evaluate expanding the platform beyond tungsten and antimony to other strategically important materials and components, including rare earth elements, gallium, germanium, graphite, titanium, specialized alloys, semiconductors, electronic components and defense manufacturing inputs.

Such expansion would be subject to additional technology development, data availability, regulatory requirements and commercial validation.

Acquisition Terms and Strategic Commercial Support

Under the acquisition agreement, VisionWave has agreed to acquire CMIP from Litial Ltd for $11 million in deferred consideration, to be evidenced by an unsecured, subordinated, non-interest-bearing promissory note to be delivered at closing.

The purchase consideration is payable in two installments of $5.5 million on the first and second anniversaries of closing, subject to defined revenue milestones.

Both installments are contingent upon CMIP generating qualifying revenue of at least $500,000 during the first three months following closing and an additional $1 million during the subsequent three months. If either milestone is not achieved, both installments are forfeited. The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions and to VisionWave's receipt of an independent third-party valuation of CMIP supporting the purchase price, which has not yet been delivered and which may not be waived by either party. Either party may terminate the agreement if the closing has not occurred by December 31, 2026. There can be no assurance that the valuation will support the purchase price or that the acquisition will be completed.

The acquisition is structured without an upfront cash payment or issuance of VisionWave common shares.

VisionWave also entered into a two-year strategic engagement agreement with DNE International FZ LLC to provide advisory and administrative support relating to CMIP's commercial development and operational planning.

DNE's $3.8 million contractual compensation is evidenced by a subordinated, unsecured, non-interest-bearing promissory note and is subject to the same CMIP revenue milestones and other contractual conditions, and will be cancelled if the CMIP acquisition does not close by March 31, 2027.

The Company believes the transaction structure preserves equity capital while aligning the acquisition consideration and related advisory compensation with defined commercial performance. Additional information regarding these agreements is included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional Acquisition of AI-Powered Video Intelligence Technology

Separately, on November 18, 2026, VisionWave completed the $4 million acquisition of MoreSpeed, an AI-powered forensic video search technology, from SofTech Resources Limited.

MoreSpeed is designed to accelerate the identification of relevant persons, vehicles and events within large video repositories through an AI-based search and prioritization architecture.

Developer-supplied benchmarks reported median search acceleration of approximately 18.8 times against the tested baseline, which VisionWave has not independently verified and which remain subject to the Company's post-closing verification of the delivered assets.

VisionWave intends to evaluate MoreSpeed for potential integration with its existing xCalibre video analytics and broader intelligence technology portfolio.

The acquisition consideration is payable through an unsecured, non-interest-bearing promissory note due on the first anniversary of closing, subject to contractual protections. Unlike the CMIP consideration, the MoreSpeed payment obligation is not contingent on future revenue.

Management Commentary

Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, commented:

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a technology company developing dual-use unmanned systems, autonomous capabilities, and advanced sensing solutions for defense, security, and commercial applications. Its portfolio includes the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platform and a suite of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone solutions, supported by sensing, perception, and autonomy technologies. Through technology development and strategic partnerships, VisionWave aims to deliver integrated ground and aerial systems that enhance situational awareness, support operational missions, and reduce personnel exposure to risk across military and civilian environments. For more information, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the anticipated closing of the CMIP acquisition, the receipt and conclusions of the independent valuation of CMIP, the anticipated benefits of the CMIP and MoreSpeed acquisitions, potential integration with StratumAI and xCalibre, the DNE engagement, near-term commercialization plans, the development of critical-minerals intelligence technologies, future customer adoption, revenue opportunities, expansion into additional materials markets and VisionWave's strategic objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks include, among others, the risk that the independent valuation of CMIP is not delivered or does not support the purchase price and that the CMIP acquisition is not completed, the risk that the MoreSpeed assets are not delivered or do not perform as represented, challenges relating to technology integration, intellectual property and data ownership, third-party software and data licensing, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, the validity and acceptance of proposed compliance workflows, competition from established market-data providers, the ability to establish active counterparty networks, customer adoption, the achievement of CMIP revenue milestones, the commercialization of acquired technologies, financing and liquidity constraints, including the Company's ability to pay the promissory notes when due, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company makes no assurance that the acquired technologies will achieve anticipated performance levels, generate expected revenue or produce the strategic benefits described herein.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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