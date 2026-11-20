MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold crashed below $3,600 overnight to a fresh 14-month low near $3,532, and is trading near $3,538 this morning. The bias is Strongly Bearish, with $3,625 as the line in the sand.

Friday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,538, below Thursday's close at $3,624.63, after falling 2.70% on Thursday to $3,619.92, its lowest since September 2025, and then sliding below $3,600 overnight to $3,532.30. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,538.70 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,537.85 at 07:20 PKT.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,725 (R4), the November 18 close, then $3,700 (R3), the round number and yesterday's broken S3, $3,670 (R2), yesterday's broken S4, and $3,625 (R1), the November 19 close and the line in the sand for the bias. The pivot sits at $3,538, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,537 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,532 (S2) is today's session low so far, $3,520 (S3) is the next round-number shelf below the low, and $3,500 (S4) is the round-number psychological floor. The bias is Strongly Bearish: the slide is in its fifth straight down session, it has taken out every support level on this week's map, gold is down about 7.3% on the week, and gold trades far below the 50-day average near $4,072 and the 200-day average near $4,261. A sustained hourly close back above $3,625 flips the bias to Bearish toward $3,670; a sustained hourly close below $3,532 opens $3,520, then $3,500.

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Charts are built from live Kraken PAXG/USD data (PAX Gold tracks physical spot gold 1:1), as noted on each chart, because this morning's TradingView snapshots could not carry the pivot line after gold fell below the visible price range. The pivot is drawn at the live OANDA spot of $3,538.

Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight upside surprise. The minutes of the October meeting showed nearly all officials viewed further rate increases as likely appropriate, with two arguing that if inflation data disappoints there would be grounds for a hike of more than 25 basis points in December. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President John Williams said more tightening looks likely. Markets are assigning about a 96% probability to a 25 basis point December hike and about a 68% probability to a cumulative 50 basis points by January, and traders have fully priced a December hike with another expected in the first quarter of 2027. Thursday's data did not change the picture: jobless claims came in at 203,000 against about 197,000 to 199,000 expected, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index fell to 6.3 against about 20 to 23 expected, its lowest in six months. This week closes with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings today.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.05% to 5.10%, above the 5.00% threshold for a third week, with the 2-year near 4.76% and the 30-year near 5.40%, and the 10-year real yield near 2.89%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays above 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October CPI print and has stayed high since. The dollar index sits near 103.86, its highest since April 2025, after rising for a sixth consecutive session into Thursday. Gold fell against that dollar strength again on Thursday, and silver fell with it to near $44.24 to $44.51. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September. The banks are diverging on the outlook: Goldman Sachs has cut its end-2027 target to $4,650 an ounce from $4,800, its second cut this month after cutting from $5,400, UBS has lowered its forecast for this quarter by 10% to $4,500, while Morgan Stanley still sees $5,250 by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Crude oil is steady after giving back some of its war premium. Brent is near $91.95 to $92.83 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $82.75 to $84.30, after Brent had traded near $95.89 earlier in the week. The driver is the Strait of Hormuz: Iranian mines, US Navy escorts, drone attacks on tankers and a formal US blockade of Iranian ports have cut transit volumes to a fraction of pre-crisis levels, and Brent is up around 40% so far this year. Fresh incidents kept the risk alive on Thursday: Iran's navy said two oil tankers hit naval mines in the strait and exploded, a report Reuters could not independently verify, the Iran-aligned Houthis fired missiles at Riyadh, damaging several floors of the capital's tallest skyscraper, and Iran launched attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain on Wednesday. A third US carrier has arrived off Iran, and President Trump is reported to be considering plans for further strikes on Iran, though he has yet to make a decision. The International Energy Agency says shipping disruptions have shattered confidence in the strait and transit volumes could fall to 8.5 million barrels a day by 2030 from about 20 million before the conflict. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid. US crude inventories rose by 3.38 million barrels last week, reinforcing expectations of a global oil surplus, which is capping oil's rise.

What to watch today

Today brings the final November University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey and its inflation expectations reading at 10:00 AM Eastern, the week's last scheduled data, while Fed speakers continue through the week and the Trump-Xi-Putin summit stays in the background. It is a day for watching whether the $3,532 overnight low holds or gives way.

Thursday's close: gold ended Thursday at $3,624.63, down 2.70% on the day, after touching $3,619.92, its lowest since September 2025, and spot is trading near $3,538 this morning after an overnight low of $3,532.30 The break that matters: gold sliced through $3,700 and $3,670 on Thursday and $3,600 overnight, and every rally since November 12 has stopped lower than the last; the metal is down about 7.3% on the week The Fed picture: markets price about a 96% chance of a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 4% chance of a 50 basis point move, and about a 68% chance of a cumulative 50 basis points by January, after Fed Governor Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment, St. Louis Fed President Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President Williams said more tightening looks likely Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.05% to 5.10%, above the 5.00% threshold, and the dollar index sits near 103.86, its highest since April 2025 Oil steady: Brent is near $91.95 to $92.83 a barrel and WTI near $82.75 to $84.30 as rising US inventories offset fresh tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, where two tankers hit mines on Thursday and Houthi missiles struck Riyadh Equities fell with gold: the Dow dropped 2.02%, the S and P 500 fell 1.51% and the Nasdaq fell 1.44% as Anthropic made its market debut, and Asian shares slid again on Friday toward their worst week since 2020, with Japan's Nikkei down 4.1% and South Korea's KOSPI down 4.7% Bullish trigger: the Michigan readings come in soft, a Fed speaker sounds a dovish note, or a fresh Hormuz headline revives the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,625 (R1) as the trigger and $3,670 (R2), then $3,700 (R3), as targets Bearish trigger: sentiment or inflation expectations run hot and keep the hike path intact, with a sustained hourly close below $3,532 (S2) as the trigger and $3,520 (S3), then $3,500 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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