MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Anthropic's (Nasdaq: ANT ) slide in early Friday trading, barely a day after the biggest stock market debut in history, marks the moment the AI boom has to start proving it can make money, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as shares in the Claude maker dropped more than 6% in premarket trading, after surging 17% on their first day on the Nasdaq to close at $97.17.

Chip stocks also fell as the selloff across AI names rolled on.

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Demand going in was ferocious. Anthropic priced its shares at $83, above a marketed range of $70 to $78, after orders reportedly reached close to seven times the stock on offer.

The sale of 980 million shares raised $81.3 billion, eclipsing the record set in June. Counting every share, the price valued the company at around $1.5 trillion.

The growth behind it is staggering. Anthropic booked $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026, roughly 14 times the figure a year earlier, and $35.3 billion across the 12 months to September 30.

It also reported an $80.7 billion net loss for the half, although most of it came from accounting charges tied to its soaring valuation rather than cash leaving the business.

Thursday's session showed how jittery sentiment remains. AI and technology shares rose on the debut before profit taking dragged them lower, and the Nasdaq Composite ended 2.25% down at 23,879.20. The S&P 500 lost 2.02% and the Dow slipped 2.19%.

For the deVere CEO, the consequences for the wider industry run deep.

deVere remains firmly bullish on artificial intelligence as the defining growth force of this decade. But Nigel Green believes the next phase will reward discipline far more than excitement.

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