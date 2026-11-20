

HONG KONG, November 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, alongside the 18th Entrepreneur Day (E-Day), organised by the HKTDC, concluded successfully today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Bringing together leaders from the intellectual property (IP), innovation and technology, investment, and business sectors, the two-day events explored new opportunities arising from innovation-led growth. The BIP Asia Forum attracted over 3,400 participants, while E-Day drew more than 13,500 visits and facilitated 360 business matching sessions. Together, the two events promoted the commercialisation of IP and technological innovation while empowering start-ups to capture new growth opportunities, aligning with Hong Kong's strategic vision to develop into an international innovation and technology hub and a regional IP trading centre. BIP Asia Forum explores IP financing and innovation commercialisation, empowering enterprises to Go Global The theme of the BIP Asia Forum was " Powering Commercial Success Through IP and Innovation. " With IP financing serving as a strategic pillar of this year's Forum, Plenary Session I, titled“ From Sandbox to Scale: Unlocking the Next Phase of IP Financing ", examined critical issues surrounding IP valuation, financing and investment. Speakers examined how to institutionalise credible valuation frameworks, diversify capital channels, and fortify the broader innovation ecosystem, enabling enterprises to monetise their intangible assets and unlock new drivers of long-term growth. The session also spotlighted how Hong Kong could leverage these structural shifts to cement its role as a premier regional IP trading and financing hub bridging global capital and markets. Against the backdrop of rapid AI advancements and accelerating technology commercialisation, the WIPO-led breakout session " Empowering Business Success: Practical Solutions for AI and IP Licensing " explored opportunities and challenges in IP licensing arising from AI applications. During the session, Yuhong Zhou, Legal Director of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, noted: "Traditional licensing typically focuses on user rights. In the age of AI, however, licensing arrangements increasingly involve model training, content generation and commercialisation. It is therefore essential to define the scope of licenses more clearly and tailor licensing terms to different use scenarios." Reflecting the heightened commitment in recent years to technological innovation and commercialisation, this year's Forum launched a dedicated Tech Chapter. The new track explored emerging commercial opportunities in artificial intelligence and sports and play technology, highlighting how enterprises can strategically harness IP to capture value in these sectors. During the session " Play Beyond Boundaries: IP Strategies in the World of Play ", Jessica Qian, Senior Director, Licensing Consumer Products, APAC & MENA, Hasbro, said: "More and more consumers are not buying a simple product. They buy on emotion, or for visuals. A consumer may fall in love with an IP through content, digital gaming or collectible cards. They engage with the character, and they want to build a whole world around how they play.” To support Chinese Mainland enterprises in their global expansion, the Forum collaborated with the Intellectual Property Department once again to host the IP Go-Global Business Matching Session. This year, the Innovation and IP Market also introduced a new GoGlobal Connect Zone, alongside the showcases of cutting-edge research by leading universities and research institutions. The business matching session facilitated tailored one-on-one meetings between Chinese Mainland enterprises and Hong Kong's IP professional service providers, while the“Go Global Connect” Zone showcased a wide range of professional services and overseas expansion solutions spanning legal, financial and corporate services. Together, these initiatives enabled enterprises to leverage Hong Kong's strengths as a regional IP trading centre to expand internationally and capture global market opportunities. Helen Han, Founder of New Epoch (Shanghai) Trade Co Ltd, said: "We would like to take our silk scarves featuring the Hong Kong cityscape-inspired design to overseas markets through Hong Kong, but had limited knowledge of local regulations, IP protection and market entry strategies. Through the IP Go-Global Business Matching Session and the GoGlobal Connect Zone, we have connected with legal, financial and professional service providers and received practical advice from legal experts on product design and IP risk management. Hong Kong's strength in supporting enterprises going global lies in the precision and customised nature of its services. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution, it provides tailored support that aligns with the specific needs of different industries and target markets." The Forum also marked the launch of the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Academy, jointly established by the Intellectual Property Department and the Vocational Training Council, to nurture talent across the IP value chain, from creation and protection to financing, utilisation and commercialisation. Organised by the Intellectual Property Department, Hong Kong, China, under the cooperation framework of the Intellectual Property Rights Expert Group of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the“APEC Workshop” discussed the experiences, challenges, good practices, recent initiatives and collaborative approaches in IP financing across APEC member economies. The workshop helped strengthen the capacity of IP policymakers and stakeholders to understand IP financing frameworks and ecosystems. E-Day f osters i nnovative t hinking and b uilds a d iversified b usiness p latform Held alongside the forum, E-Day continued under the theme " Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight ", bringing together over 370 startups, technology innovation projects, and star-tup support organisations from 13 countries and regions. The event featured 18 thematic seminars, start-up pitching sessions, and networking activities, offering insights into the latest market trends and facilitating meaningful connections between start-ups, investors, corporations, and industry stakeholders to unlock new partnerships and commercial opportunities. E-Day invited a line-up of successful entrepreneurs to share their frontline business experiences. The session " Building Beyond Your First Business: Lessons from Hong Kong's Serial Entrepreneurs ” , powered by OCBC Hong Kong, brought together serial founders from diverse industries to share key decision-making frameworks, growth strategies, and market insights behind launching and scaling multiple businesses. During the panel, Jenny Ng, Founder and CEO of Healthworks, who has dedicated herself to the health food and wellness industry for many years, said that the key to entrepreneurship lies in understanding market needs: "In the service industry, 'scenarios' matter greatly. Businesses must understand the actual needs within each scenario and provide solutions that address those needs, or even exceed customer expectations. A business that lacks room for growth and fails to continuously create new value will struggle to achieve long-term success." Ken Ching, Chairman & CEO of LocoBike, added that entrepreneurship is not about simply replicating existing models, but adapting them to different markets:“Since 2016, we have been exploring how to introduce the bike-sharing model to Hong Kong and develop an operating model tailored to the local market. We were the first to offer a deposit-free service, alongside flexible pricing options, and we support major e-payment platforms. In the second half of this year, we expanded into Vietnam by launching an e-motorbike sharing service, bringing the operational experience we have built in Hong Kong to the Southeast Asian market.” Highlighting the event's matchmaking outcomes, Mohamed Rabie, Investment Programs Manager of Qatar's Risin Ventures shared during the business matching sessions. He said:“This is my first time at E-Day, and I am delighted to be here. What stood out most was the maturity of the start-ups. They have a clear understanding of market needs and a strong grasp of their own products, solutions and competitive landscape. When I asked if they were seeking funds, many were eager to exchange ideas and explore potential partnerships. I was impressed by the confidence and openness they demonstrated.” Start-up Express International c onnects g lobal f ounders to d rive c ross-border o pportunities The fifth edition of Start-up Express International brought together winning startup teams from around the globe. Focusing this year on artificial intelligence, green technology, and healthtech, the flagship contest highlighted cutting-edge innovations while fostering two-way collaboration between local and overseas startup ecosystems. During the session " Start-up Express International – Meet the Global Start-ups ", representatives from winning start-ups from around the world shared their entrepreneurial journeys, technology solutions, and strategic insights on expanding into the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and international markets. Among them, Germany's FMC3 Robotic Service GmbH, which specialises in humanoid robots and intelligent automation solutions, said Jing Zhou, its Managing Director:“Europe is facing a shortage of labour, making humanoid robotics an important solution. At the same time, China has developed a strong robotics manufacturing base, while the United States has made significant advances in humanoid robotics algorithms. Yet Europe still lacks sufficient suppliers for the market. This creates an opportunity for our company to act as a bridge connecting China, Europe, the United States and the rest of the world." Lê Minh Nhá»±t, co-founder and CEO of Vietnamese start-up Dtrack Technology and Service said:“For startups, taking part in events such as Start-up Express International is extremely important. It not only helps expand professional networks, but also provides a deeper understanding of the Hong Kong market and its innovation and technology ecosystem. The biggest takeaway from this trip has been the opportunity to connect with industry professionals from Hong Kong and around the world, and to gain valuable insights through business matching and exchanges. These experiences have given us a much clearer direction on how to further refine and enhance our product as we move forward." To help young entrepreneurs capitalise on opportunities in the GBA, E-Day featured the Symposium of the Alliance of Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurial Bases in the Greater Bay Area hosted by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau. The session convened Alliance members and young founders, including Hong Kong youth delegates who attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Young Entrepreneurs Conference, to share the latest GBA start-up trends, support measures, and frontline business insights. By facilitating the seamless alignment of innovation and entrepreneurial resources between Hong Kong and the wider GBA, the seminar further advanced youth entrepreneurship and cross-boundary collaboration. On-demand replays of selected BIP Asia Forum sessions and event highlights will be available on the official website from 21 November to 20 December 2026. Video replays for E-Day will be uploaded after 20 December 2026. The next editions of the two events will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in October 2027. The 17th Business of IP Asia Forum will be held on 14-15 October 2027, while the 19th Entrepreneur Day is scheduled for 13-16 October 2027, continuing to bring together the IP, innovation, investment and business communities to advance innovation commercialisation and support start-up growth. Websites: Business of IP Asia Forum: Entrepreneur Day: Start-up Express International: Photo Download: Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication/event (or by members of the project team) do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee. Media Enquiries Pandagon Limited: Fraser Li Tel: (852) 6083 5623 Email: [email protected] Lisa Fong Tel: (852) 6903 3855 Email: [email protected] HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department: Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: [email protected] Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: [email protected] Winnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: [email protected] HKTDC Media Room: About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

