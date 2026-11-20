MENAFN - Gulf Times) Australia captain Pat Cummins' manager has hit out at the "hysteria" whipped up by the festering "Sandpapergate" scandal as Usman Khawaja said there was no reason for Cameron Bancroft to lie.

The Test skipper has come under huge pressure since Khawaja and then Bancroft claimed the whole team knew about the plot to alter the ball in a Test at Cape Town in 2018.

Only then-captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Bancroft -- who used the sandpaper -- were found to be responsible by a Cricket Australia probe.

Cummins strenuously denied he was aware of what was going on in a lengthy press conference a week ago, denials that have since come under intense scrutiny.

He has kept his head down since, and his manager Neil Maxwell described the criticism of him as "hysteria unfounded in reality".

"When you go through it all calmly and in detail, Pat's eight-year long position and 68-minute Q&A (press conference) stands up," he said in a statement to Australian media late Thursday.

"There is no serious case he was an architect of ball-tampering or knew sandpaper was going on the field.

"It's also true that the players who were suspended paid far too high a price," he added, referring to Smith, Warner and Bancroft.

"Year-long bans for ball-tampering that players in other countries did and were suspended for just a few games -- they have always been right to feel aggrieved by that."

The retired Khawaja reignited the controversy in his autobiography, alleging the whole team was in the know, and he was strongly backed by close friend Warner.

After Cummins's denials, Bancroft dropped a bomb in a newspaper column by also claiming "it was the whole team" while saying he felt "angry and betrayed" by Cummins.

Khawaja has pulled out of several media commitments since the story blew up, but told reporters who cornered him at an airport late Thursday that "there's no reason for Cameron to lie".

"I'm really happy that Cam felt safe enough to go out there and tell the story that he told about what happened," he said.

"I fully support Cameron and what he said. As a friend, I will always have his back."

Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening its investigation and instead announced an independent forum would be launched for players to share their version of events.

Chief executive Todd Greenberg has backed Cummins and insisted his version of events was not under scrutiny.

Australia Pat Cummins Sandpapergate Usman Khawaja