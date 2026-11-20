MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistan sealed a crushing eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Friday in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi to win the series.

Sri Lanka put up some fight to avoid an innings defeat on Thursday, but folded for 316 on the fourth morning Friday after adding just seven runs to their overnight total of 309-9.

Pakistan completed their first Test series win this year by reaching the slender 90-run target in 13 overs, with Aamer Jamal scoring 34 not out and Azan Awais an unbeaten 32.

Pakistan lost opener Tayyab Arif for 13 and Mohammad Taha for four, but there were no hiccups as Jamal hit the winning boundary off spinner Prabath Jayasuriya to seal the win.

The first Test, also in Rawalpindi, ended in a draw.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he was satisfied with team's win.

"This is a new team with some new players, but they showed some good performances and winning always gives you satisfaction and confidence," he said.

"We are looking to create a positive environment so everyone has the fighting spirit alive regardless of what the match situation is."

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis said the 98-run first innings hurt his team.

"We have to improve in some areas when it comes to batting and fielding, but we bowled well in patches," he said.

The day began with Sri Lanka hoping to extend their 82-run lead and Milan Rathnayaka hitting a boundary, but the innings was done in the second over when Mohammad Abbas trapped Asitha Fernando lbw for two.

Rathnayaka cracked 12 fours in his fighting 88-ball 66 not out.

Abbas was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 3-55 while Jamal took 3-67 and Razaullah 2-116.

It was Pakistan's first series win in this cycle of the World Test Championship, having drawn with South Africa and the West Indies and losing 2-0 in Bangladesh and 3-0 in England.

Pakistan's pace quartet exploited the green-tinged pitch to maximum effect, dismissing Sri Lanka for 98 in their first innings to get an ideal start on the first day.

The home team then posted 325 to take firm control of the match.

Sri Lanka staved off an innings defeat on the back of half-centuries from Rathnayaka, Sonal Dinusha and skipper Kusal Mendis but could not save the Test.

BRIEF SCORES

Pakistan 325 and 90 for 2 (Jamal 34*, Awais 32*, Kumara 1-27) beat Sri Lanka 98 and 316 (Rathnayaka 66*, Dinusha 54, Mendis 53, Abbas 3-55, Jamal 3-67, Razaullah 2-116) by eight wickets

Pakistan Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Babar Azam