MENAFN - Gulf Times) Players on the ATP circuit will from 2028 share more than $350 million (320 million euros) in prize money, tournament profit and bonuses, the organising body for men's professional tennis said on Friday.

In a statement, the ATP said its projections indicate that players ranked in the men's top 100 will receive at least $1.1 million -- a 39 percent increase compared to 2025.

Those in the top 175 will receive at least $450,000 (up 47 percent), and those in the top 250 will receive no less than $250,000, an increase of two thirds.

"When Grand Slam prize money is included, the total is projected to increase to more than half a billion dollars," said the ATP.

Included in the sum is a bonus pool which has more than doubled to $50 million and will be allocated to the world's top 30 players heading into the ATP's top-tier Masters 1000 events.

The ATP said that the world number one -- currently Alexander Zverev -- would be "eligible for $2 million per event".

Andrea Gaudenzi, the president of the ATP, said that the idea behind the bonus pool was to "drive that value to those players who are actually playing deep into the draws, semi-finals and finals".

"Alcaraz, Sinner, Sascha (Zverev), the top four that actually are the ones doing the extra work, doing the extra effort, and spending the extra days in those tournaments," Gaudenzi told reporters during a conference at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The ATP also announced $25 million for a new end-of-year ranking bonus for players finishing inside the world's top 250.

"We're planning actually to pay $100,000 to our players equally, which will be a meaningful amount for a player ranked 100 to 250 to receive a cheque of $100,000 at the end of the year," added Gaudenzi.

The ATP also announced reforms of the calendar and ranking system for 2028.

Players can currently replace three bad results in Masters 1000 tournaments with better results in the lower-ranked 250 and 500 series events.

This option is going to be removed in order to stop players eliminated early from top-ranked tournaments from making last-minute entries into smaller ones, a practice which increases the stress of a calendar which is packed with events from January to November.

"What we hope it will drive is basically the players focusing on quality, focusing on ranking as the main goal," Gaudenzi explained Friday.

"And if also we want to achieve the goal of making the offseason longer, we need to reduce the number of tournaments. There is no other solution."

The 2028 calendar, which should see the number of 250 series events cut from 28, will be published at the start of next year, said the ATP.

Alexander Zverev The ATP Grand Slam Andrea Gaudenzi