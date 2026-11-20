MENAFN - Gulf Times) Arsenal centre back William Saliba is available for Saturday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United after recovering from a back injury sustained during the World Cup but Martin Zubimendi is out with a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Saliba was forced off the field during France's World Cup semi-final loss to Spain in July, and underwent a long rehabilitation programme. The 25-year-old appeared for Arsenal's U-21 side earlier this month, and recently played a friendly against Watford behind closed doors.

"He's ready. He's in a good condition. He played two games, one behind closed doors and one more official and he did really well," Arteta told a press conference.

Arsenal have excelled in Saliba's absence, with close-season signing Ezri Konsa slotting in alongside Gabriel at the heart of the defence.

The Frenchman was a standout performer in their run to the Premier League title last season, but is not guaranteed to immediately reclaim his place in an Arsenal defence that has conceded only five goals in 10 league games this season.

Arsenal, however, will be without defensive midfielder Zubimendi for a few weeks after the Spain international suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's Nations League clash with England.

"He's out, he has a slight problem in his hamstring. But after the MRI scan there is an injury and he's going to be out for a few weeks," Arteta added.

Winger Bukayo Saka, who is out with a quadriceps injury, is still four weeks away from a possible return, the manager confirmed.

GUIMARAES RETURNS TO ST JAMES' PARK

Champions Arsenal are top of the table after five straight wins, sitting five points above second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal's former Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will return to St James' Park for the first time since leaving the club in the close season.

Guimaraes spent four-and-a-half seasons at Newcastle, and played a key role in their 2025 League Cup win.

Arteta said he hoped the Brazilian would get a good reception at Newcastle.

"I think he was one of the main players there and I think he came to the club in a really important part when they had a massive lift in performance and what they achieved together was impressive," the coach said.

Newcastle are 12th, with one win in the last six games in all competitions.

"We have another training session this afternoon to make sure we nail the preparation... Bruno knows them really well. (We're) ready for that," Arteta added.

Arsenal William Saliba Premier League Mikel Arteta