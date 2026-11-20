MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eleven Winners Will Take Home Holiday Baking Prize Packs, Plus a $500 Visa® Gift Card for One Grand Prize Winner

Oviedo, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Celery, grown by six-generation family farming company Duda Farm Fresh Foods, is welcoming the season with the Dandy Holiday Giveaway. Shoppers can enter now through Dec. 18th for a chance to win one of 11 prizes, including a $500 Visa® gift card for the grand prize winner.

Eleven winners will be drawn to receive the following prizes:



Grand Prize (one winner): $500 Visa® gift card and a Holiday Baking Prize Pack Secondary Prize (10 winners): Holiday Baking Prize Pack

Each prize pack features a 4.4-quart ceramic casserole dish in red or white, a five-piece acacia wooden utensil set, a green gingham kitchen towel, a rolling pin recipe card holder, and 50 kraft paper recipe cards. Throughout the giveaway, Dandy will also share holiday recipes, baking ideas, and cooking tips on its website and social channels.

“The holidays are a time to celebrate and to say thank you, and this giveaway is our way of doing both,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and innovation at Duda Farm Fresh Foods.“We're grateful to the shoppers who bring Dandy home all year long, and we hope these prizes add a little extra cheer to their celebrations this season.”

Shoppers may enter once per day from 12:00:01 p.m. ET Nov. 16 until 11:59:59 a.m. ET Dec. 18, 2026. A random drawing will take place Dec. 28, and winners will be notified by email or phone. No purchase necessary. The giveaway is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who have reached the age of majority in their state of residence. Void where prohibited. Full details are available in the official rules.

Naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands, Dandy celery is a fresh, crunchy addition to holiday gatherings, from appetizer trays to side dishes. Seasonal recipe ideas are available on the Dandy website.

To enter, visit For holiday recipes and celery tips all season long, follow Dandy on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and X.

# # #

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America's restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit .

Attachment

DANDY® CELERY HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY

CONTACT: Nichole Towell Duda Farm Fresh Foods 561-804-1477...