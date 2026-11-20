





Spanning 1,810 square feet, the Meridian showroom is thoughtfully designed to evoke the warmth of an elevated residential retreat, anchored by European oak wood flooring, curated greenery, and minimalist organic textures central to 7th Avenue's aesthetic. The layout allows guests to lounge on, configure, and evaluate 7th Avenue's full modular collection in person - testing multiple seat and arm depths, cushion fills, and integrated storage compartments, while exploring the complete collection of OEKO-TEX®-certified, machine-washable performance fabrics. On display are full-scale sectionals, classic sofas, loveseats, daybeds, pit lounges, and accent armchairs.

“Bringing 7th Avenue to Idaho has been a major milestone for our team, and opening at The Village at Meridian in the center's new expansion allows us to connect with the Boise community in person,” said Billy Shaw, Founder and CEO of 7th Avenue.“Sofas are the focal point of family life. Whether you book a dedicated design session or drop in while strolling The Village, we look forward to welcoming you into a relaxed space where you can experience our modular designs firsthand.”

“Buying a sofa is one of the biggest investments people make for their home, and there is no substitute for sitting on the cushions and testing the fabrics firsthand,” said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder and COO of 7th Avenue.“Opening our first Idaho showroom at The Village at Meridian allows us to bring that hands-on consultation directly to the Boise metro area-helping guests configure a piece that fits their exact floor plan and lifestyle without the guesswork.”

Following opening weekend, the Meridian showroom will operate on an appointment-first model to ensure every guest receives personalized design attention, while walk-in visitors are always warmly welcomed during center shopping hours. Private appointments can be booked at 7thavenue.co/showrooms.







About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a modern furniture brand merging elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional innovation. Founded in 2022, the company debuted with a single flagship product: The World's Greatest Modular Sofa. 7th Avenue transforms the modern sofa into a functionally luxurious centerpiece built for longevity, comfort, and peace of mind. With endless modularity, 7th Avenue customizes every sofa, sectional, loveseat, armchair, and daybed by seat depth, seat width, and arm width. Its claim to fame is its water-repellent and stain-resistant performance fabrics that are fully removable, machine-washable, and OEKO-TEX®-certified to be non-toxic. Each piece also features memory-foam-blend cushions, adjustable back support, and optional integrated storage. With over 28 showrooms nationwide, 7th Avenue bridges digital convenience with personalized, hospitality-driven retail consultations. For more information, visit 7thavenue.co.

Media Contact

JBC PR for 7th Avenue

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