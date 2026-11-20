MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new Pedals to the Courtroom segment from Herman & Herman PC gives injured New York cyclists a step-by-step plan for the first hour after a crash.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Manhattan bicycle injury lawyer Glenn Herman of Herman & Herman

Herman & Herman PC released "What to Do After a Crash," the fifth segment of Episode 2 of Pedals to the Courtroom, the firm's New York cycling law series. Partner Robin Herman asks the questions. Founding partner Glenn A. Herman, a cyclist and bicycle accident attorney in New York City with over 25 years of experience, lays out the steps riders should take at the scene and in the days after.

Watch the segment here: What to Do After a Crash on Pedals to the Courtroom

The segment covers:



Getting out of the roadway and calling 911

Photos to take at the scene: vehicles, license plates, road conditions, and injuries

Collecting the driver's license and insurance information

The easiest way to keep witness contact details

Documenting potholes, grates, plates, and manholes before the street changes

Keeping the helmet, bike, and clothing from the crash

Handling insurance investigators who show up at the door

Why riders who feel fine should still see a doctor after a head strike Filing a police report at the precinct when no officer came to the scene

"If you're in the roadway, move to a safe location. Call 911, if you can. If you can't, please ask somebody to," Herman said. Some injuries leave a rider unable to do more than wait for first responders. Riders who are able, or who have someone with them, should start documenting.

Witnesses leave the scene fast. Herman says the firm has seen many cases where a stranger helped a client on the ground and nobody got a name. His fix is simple: hand over the phone. "We don't walk around [with] pen and paper anymore," he said. He tells riders to ask witnesses to type their contact information into the rider's phone.

Road defects need photos right away. Herman explains street conditions change daily, and a crash caused by a pothole, a depressed manhole, or a metal plate or grate is close to impossible to prove without pictures. A rider too hurt to take them should send a friend back to the spot.

Riders should keep the helmet, the bike, and the clothes worn in the crash, and photograph all of them. When a car is involved, insurance investigators often call or knock on the door with an offer to help. "You don't have to give any statements and you shouldn't until you've spoken to an attorney," Herman said. Riders also need to notify the insurance company of the vehicle involved, and their own insurer if they own a car, as soon as possible.

The segment closes on the rider who skips the hospital. "You feel fine at the scene, and then the next day you can't get out of bed," Herman said. Torn muscles and joints and concussions often show up days or weeks later, and insurers use a gap in treatment to argue the crash caused no injury. Herman draws a clear line for head injuries. "Anytime you go down and your head hits the ground, whether or not you are wearing a helmet, you definitely get checked out," he said. If no police officer came to the scene, the rider needs to go to the precinct and have a report made.

Injury attorneys don't charge for consultations, Herman notes. Cyclists and e-bike riders injured in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, or Staten Island can reach the firm 24/7 for a free consultation at 212-966-1928. The firm comes to clients at home, at work, or in the hospital, and charges no fee unless the case wins.

About Herman & Herman PC

Herman & Herman PC is a family-based New York City personal injury law firm founded by Glenn A. Herman and Robin S. Herman. The firm has recovered more than $30 million for injured clients across bicycle, auto, construction, and wrongful death cases. Glenn A. Herman is admitted to the New York State Bar, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the Supreme Court of the United States. The firm maintains offices in Manhattan at 620 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200 (Rockefeller Center) and in the Bronx at 2929 Third Avenue, 4th Floor, and serves Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Media Contact: Herman & Herman PC Phone: 212-966-1928 Website: hermannyc.com

Sources

[1] Pedals to the Courtroom, Episode 2, Segment 5: "Whatto Do After a Crash," transcript, Herman & Herman PC, 2026. All guidance and quotes attributed to Glenn A. Herman come from this recording.