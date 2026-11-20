MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the winners of its 2026 U.S. Partner Awards, presented during the company's Executive Partner Summit at ESET North America's San Diego headquarters. Recognized in three categories, this year's winners include Trinsic Technologies for the Rising Star Award, SHI International Corp. for the Embedded Partnership Excellence Award, and Howard Technology Solutions for the Marketing Excellence Award.

“We are pleased to highlight ESET's top performing partners who stand out for their innovation, collaboration and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for their customers,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada, at ESET.“The AI era is rapidly transforming cybersecurity operations, and our partners remain trusted security advisors in helping their customers to manage this change – reducing cyber risk, simplifying security operations, improving cyber-insurance readiness and strengthening resilience. I appreciate the ongoing partnership and rapid momentum in the market that we are experiencing with this year's winners: Trinsic Technologies, SHI and Howard Technology Solutions.”

For partners committed to growing with ESET, the 2027 U.S. Partner Awards are being expanded to seven categories to recognize excellence across the ESET partner ecosystem. In addition to the Rising Star, Embedded Partnership Excellence and Marketing Excellence awards, ESET will introduce Partner of the Year, MSP Partner of the Year, VAR Partner of the Year and System Integrator/NSP Partner of the Year honors starting next year.

Learn more about the 2026 winners:

Rising Star Award: Trinsic Technologies

The Rising Star Partner Award recognizes a partner whose innovation and vision are helping shape the future of cybersecurity and AI.

A trusted ESET partner since 2009, Trinsic Technologies has consistently embraced emerging technologies while delivering exceptional value to customers. As a pioneer in the AI space, the company has developed its own AI agent and private cloud offering, demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation and secure digital transformation. Trinsic's forward-thinking approach and alignment with ESET's AI Security strategy position the company as a valuable partner as organizations navigate both the opportunities and risks associated with AI adoption.

“ESET is an integral partner in our Cloud hosting and technology services. Their performance has been flawless in the last 17 years we have used them,” said Art Powell, Founder and CEO of Trinsic Technologies.

Embedded Partnership Excellence Award: SHI International Corp.

The Embedded Partnership Excellence Award recognizes a partner that exemplifies the power of strategic collaboration and shared commitment to cybersecurity.

In 2026, SHI and ESET generated significant new business through strategic deal registrations and joint engagement. SHI's selection of ESET as its preferred cybersecurity partner for its Tribal business reflects the trust and long-term vision underpinning the relationship. Together, the organizations executed more than 12 customer and partner events throughout the year, helping educate organizations on emerging cyber threats, drive customer engagement and create new business opportunities. SHI's ongoing commitment to collaboration and customer success has made it a standout partner within the ESET channel ecosystem.

“Working with ESET has been an amazing experience and has made a real impact on the growth of SHI's Tribal business. Partners like ESET, who believe in what we're building and grow alongside us, are what make me love this job so much.” Said Ryan Galdamez, District Sales Manager at SHI International Corp.

Marketing Excellence Award: Howard Technology Solutions

The Marketing Excellence Award recognizes a partner whose strategic collaboration and marketing execution delivered outstanding results throughout the year.

Howard Technology Solutions distinguished itself through innovative marketing initiatives, strong communication and a partnership-first mindset that consistently identified new opportunities for collaboration and growth. Collaborating closely with ESET's marketing team, Howard Technology Solutions and ESET worked together on 13 events during the year – creating new opportunities, expanding market awareness and strengthening customer engagement. This generated an impressive pipeline in 2026, helping drive business growth and shared success.

“Our partnership with ESET goes well beyond technology; it's a close, strategic collaboration that has fueled real growth for Howard Technology Solutions and real value for our customers. Together, we're bringing industry-best cybersecurity solutions to organizations navigating a rapidly changing threat landscape, helping them reduce risk, simplify security, and protect what matters most,” said Christine Lowe, Practice Manager at Howard Technology Solutions.

To learn more about ESET's partner program, visit .

About ESET®

ESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables. For more information, visit or follow ESET's social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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