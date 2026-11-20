MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dementia caregivers are among those caught off guard; guidance helps consumers prepare.

- Dr. Dustin Sulak, D.O., physician co-founder of HealerBRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many people who use CBD for pain, sleep and dementia-related symptoms don't realize a federal change taking effect Dec. 11 will push most full-spectrum products, including some labeled as CBD, out of the legal hemp market.The new law caps finished hemp-derived products at 0.4 milligrams of total THC and similar cannabinoids per container. The limit was aimed at intoxicating hemp, a legitimate concern, but it also bans products people use without seeking a high.Healer, a Maine-based cannabinoid research, education and product development company co-founded by physician Dr. Dustin Sulak, has fielded hundreds of calls about the federal change in recent weeks, and thousands since July, when California's separate hemp law took effect. A significant share of callers are caregivers for people with dementia, and many are stocking up because they don't know what will replace the products their loved ones use.ASSUMPTIONS THAT ARE LEAVING CONSUMERS UNPREPAREDCalls to Healer reflect several common misconceptions:-"It's about intoxicating hemp, so my CBD is fine."The limit applies to finished hemp-derived products, including those labeled CBD that contain naturally occurring THC."My product has hardly any THC per serving."The limit counts the entire container, not a single dose. A bottle of 30 gummies with 0.5 milligrams of THC each holds 15 milligrams in total, far exceeding the 0.4 milligram cap."My state's rules will protect me."The change redefines hemp under federal law nationwide. State rules vary, and restrictions may already apply in some places."I'll just switch to a dispensary."That may not be an option, depending on where consumers live and what local dispensaries carry.DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS ARE STOCKING UPFamilies caring for loved ones with dementia are among those concerned about losing access. Some have incorporated low-dose cannabinoid products into daily routines to help manage agitation, sleep disturbances and other challenging behaviors. More than 3,000 families have used Healer's Respite Gummies since their launch in April 2025."I am the caregiver for my husband, who is 68 and was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at the age of 65. He was showing signs of agitation and restlessness this past summer," said Bridget McCown of Welsh, Louisiana. "That is when I started him on a full-spectrum hemp product, and I can't tell you what a difference it has made in both of our lives. To think that it will no longer be available is devastating. I have bought a six-month supply ahead of the new regulations, but I have no idea where to turn after that runs out."Stockpiling only delays the problem. Supplies eventually run out, and families may face difficult decisions about finding alternatives."Making these products illegal won't make the need go away. It may push families toward an unregulated market, where no one is testing for potency or contaminants and no one can be sure what's in the product they're giving to someone they love," Dr. Sulak said.He also cautioned that some families may turn to antipsychotic medications, which carry an FDA boxed warning about increased mortality in older adults with dementia-related psychosis.WHY ALTERNATIVES MAY BE HARD TO FINDUntil now, consumers in most states could order federally compliant hemp products by mail. State-regulated cannabis products cannot cross state lines, and comparable formulations may not be available in local dispensaries.Even in California's large legal cannabis market, families affected by state restrictions since July have struggled to find comparable products containing CBD, CBG and CBDA.Healer will stop selling its affected hemp products December 10, one day before the federal restrictions take effect.HOW CONSUMERS AND CAREGIVERS CAN PREPARE1. Check whether your product is affected. Review its certificate of analysis (COA), usually available through the manufacturer's website or a QR code. The THC limit applies to the entire container.2. Document your current regimen. Record cannabinoid amounts, doses and timing. Keep packaging and laboratory results to help evaluate alternatives.3. Talk with a clinician before switching. Different formulations can vary in cannabinoid ratios, onset time and effects. Leaf411, an independent cannabis nurse hotline, offers guidance at leaf411.4. Understand dispensary requirements. Rules vary by state. Some states require medical authorization, and products may differ from those previously available through hemp retailers.5. Look for a suitable alternative. Ask about cannabinoid ratios, precise dosing and laboratory testing. Consult a knowledgeable clinician before changing products.6. Monitor changes. Track responses to any new formulation, including differences in timing, duration and effects.7. Caregivers: Check facility policies. Memory care and assisted living communities may have separate rules governing cannabis products.ABOUT HEALERHealer is a Maine-based cannabinoid research, education and product development company co-founded by Dr. Dustin Sulak, D.O., an integrative physician who has managed more than 18,000 patients. He is the author of "The Handbook of Cannabis for Clinicians: Principles and Practice". Healer provides science-based cannabis education, dosing guidance and professional training, and develops physician-formulated hemp and state-regulated cannabis products. Healer's hemp products are manufactured in Maine from U.S.-grown compliant hemp and independently laboratory tested for cannabinoid content and contaminants, with an emphasis on precise dosing and consistency. Learn more at:

Carla Feuer

Healer

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Many CBD Users Don't Realize a Federal Hemp Change on Dec. 11 Affects Their Products News Provided By Healer November 20, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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