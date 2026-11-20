Noble shares his experience with metastatic thyroid cancer and a rare endocrine disorder with Columbia medical and dental students on Nov. 30

- Dr. Jason NobleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jason Noble, associate professor of music at Lehman College and conductor of the Columbia University Wind Ensemble, will share his experience living with a rare endocrine disorder with approximately 150 second-year medical and dental students at Columbia University on Monday, Nov. 30.Following treatment for metastatic thyroid cancer, Noble developed hypoparathyroidism, a rare disorder that can occur when the parathyroid glands are damaged during surgery. The disease brought on severe cognitive symptoms, including brain fog, along with muscle weakness and fatigue.Noble later participated in a clinical trial with Dr. Mishaela R. Rubin, an endocrinologist and professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.“I credit Dr. Rubin with giving me my life back,” Noble said.“I wouldn't be able to do anything I'm doing now without her.”Rubin, who co-directs the medical school's endocrinology curriculum, invited Noble to speak at“The Patient as Professor,” a session that gives students an opportunity to hear directly from a patient about living with an endocrine disorder and navigating the healthcare system.“Students find this to be the most meaningful session in our curriculum,” Rubin said.“I'll begin by explaining how rare hypoparathyroidism is and the challenges patients face in getting diagnosed and treated. Jason will then share his personal journey and answer questions from the students.”.“I'm very open about my diagnosis,” Noble said.“Future doctors and dentists need to hear what this disease does to a person's mind and body, and how much a caring physician and new developments in medicine can change someone's life for the better.”Noble has also spoken publicly about his experience with essential tremor, including a brain procedure he underwent in December 2024 to treat the condition. His upcoming talk at Columbia continues his efforts to encourage more open conversations about disabilities and the value of the experiences of patients.For more information or to arrange an interview, contact Amy Parrish at... or (404) 310-6559 or Skylar Peterson..., (774) 571-1357.###About Dr. Jason NobleAn internationally acclaimed conductor and educator, Noble serves as Associate Professor of Music at Lehman College (CUNY) while holding concurrent part-time appointments at Columbia University and Manhattan School of Music. At Columbia, he conducts the Columbia University Wind Ensemble. His podium appearances include more than twenty featured concerts at Carnegie Hall and performances on six continents, including concert halls in Vienna, Sydney, Helsinki, Budapest, Dublin and Beijing. To learn more about Jason Noble please visit jasonnoble.

Skylar Peterson

Tempo Communications

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Conductor and Educator Dr. Jason Noble Returns 'Home' to Columbia as 'The Patient as Professor' News Provided By Rhythm Communications November 20, 2026, 18:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Science



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