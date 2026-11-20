Designing a more inclusive world, one device at a time.

Announced on World Children's Day, the partnership will develop U1 print profiles to help volunteers build personalized mobility trainers for children.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Snapmaker and nonprofit organization MakeGood today announced a partnership to help children with mobility challenges and their families access 3D-printed assistive devices. The collaboration begins with MakeGood's open-source 3D Toddler Mobility Trainer (3DTMT), which helps young children move and explore their surroundings more independently.MakeGood works with families to design assistive devices and coordinates the volunteer makers who build and deliver them. Snapmaker is contributing its U1 3D-printing technology and engineering support. Together, the teams are developing U1 print profiles for the 3DTMT so volunteers can more easily turn the open-source design into a finished trainer in colors each child likes.“Every child deserves the chance to move, explore and play on their own terms. With Snapmaker's support, our volunteer makers can print brighter, more personal mobility trainers, and the U1 print profiles we're building together will make it easier for makers everywhere to join in. We couldn't think of a better day than World Children's Day to share it,” said Noam Platt, Founder and President of MakeGood.“MakeGood knows what families need and what it takes for volunteers to build a mobility trainer,” said Blayne Sapelli, Creative Marketing Manager at Snapmaker.“We're bringing the U1 and our engineering team to help make those trainers easier to print and personalize. That is the essence of 'Make Something Wonderful.'”Learn More and Get InvolvedFamilies can request a mobility trainer free of charge through MakeGood's volunteer program. Makers can apply to volunteer, and supporters can help cover the cost of materials and hardware. Visit 3d-mobility to get involved or makegood to explore other assistive technology projects.About SnapmakerSnapmaker makes products that empower everyone to change the world - literally. From 3-in-1 desktop fabrication machines to the Snapmaker U1 multicolor, multimaterial, toolchanger 3D printer, to the software that powers it all, Snapmaker is building an ecosystem that democratizes creation. Snapmaker: Make Something Wonderful. For more information, visit snapmaker.About MakeGoodMakeGood Inc is a 501(c)(3) design research nonprofit based in New Orleans that creates open-source, 3D-printed assistive technology. Its flagship design, the 3D Toddler Mobility Trainer (3DTMT), helps children ages 1 to 8 with mobility challenges move independently. Families request a 3DTMT free of charge at 3d-mobility, and a global network of volunteer makers prints, builds and delivers each one after MakeGood's team reviews it for quality. To date, MakeGood's network of more than 1,800 volunteer makers has delivered over 2,200 mobility trainers worldwide. MakeGood also runs MakeGood South in Pensacola, Florida, and MakeGood West in Northern California. Learn more at makegood.Media ContactJonathan JonesMakeGood...gn

Hao Jiang

Snapmaker

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Snapmaker and MakeGood Announce Partnership to Expand Access to 3D-Printed Assistive Technology for Children News Provided By SNAPMAKER HK LIMITED November 20, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.