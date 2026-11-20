Space Security Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Security MarketGlobal Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The space security sector has seen remarkable growth recently, fueled by advancements in technology and rising global concerns over the safety of space assets. As nations and companies increasingly rely on space-based infrastructure, the need to protect these valuable resources from various threats is becoming more critical. Let's explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook of the space security market.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Space Security Market

The space security market has experienced significant expansion over the past few years, driven by early innovations in satellite encryption and space situational awareness systems. It is projected to increase from $23.26 billion in 2025 to $25.26 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth resulted from initial adoption of cybersecurity measures to protect space assets, growth in ground station security, and foundational research on avoiding satellite collisions. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $34.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors fueling this future growth include the integration of AI-enabled space domain awareness, enhanced satellite collision avoidance technologies, expansion of secure communication networks, and increased investment in space traffic management and threat mitigation.

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Understanding the Scope and Importance of Space Security

Space security involves shielding space-based infrastructure and operations from a variety of hazards such as cyberattacks, hostile actions, debris collisions, and electronic interference. Its primary goal is to ensure the safe, sustainable, and peaceful utilization of outer space for national defense, commercial ventures, and scientific research. By maintaining secure space environments, stakeholders can protect critical assets and maintain operational continuity in an increasingly crowded and contested orbital space.

Geopolitical Tensions as a Key Growth Catalyst in Space Security

Heightened geopolitical tensions are a major factor propelling the space security market forward. These tensions arise from political, military, and economic conflicts between nations, often linked to territorial disputes and competition for strategic resources. Such disputes increase the risk of conflicts that could threaten space infrastructure. Space security measures play a vital role in reducing these risks by safeguarding essential assets and promoting strategic stability in space operations. For example, in 2024, global conflicts escalated significantly, with political violence rising by 25% compared to the previous year, affecting one in eight people and resulting in approximately 223,000 deaths, alongside a 37% increase in overall fatalities. These developments emphasize the urgent need for robust space security solutions.

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How Regional Markets are Shaping the Space Security Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the space security market, driven by its advanced technological capabilities and strong defense spending. The market also covers important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America leads, various other regions are expected to contribute to the market's growth as countries ramp up their space security initiatives in response to rising geopolitical and technological challenges.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Space Security Market Is Projected to Grow Robustly with an 8.3% CAGR Forecast News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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