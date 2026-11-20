Fueling Good Sponsor Wall

Grayson Little and The Sunday Drivers

Donut Daddy in front of Over the Horizon Brewing, featuring CEL and Juiced Fuel Flags

Charleston fundraiser brings local businesses, community partners, and supporters together to fuel the mission of the Fuel Forward Foundation.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Fueling Good fundraiser brought the Charleston community together for an evening of live music, local partnerships, and philanthropy, raising an impressive $70,098 for the Fuel Forward Foundation.Hosted in partnership with Juiced Fuel and CEL Oil Products Corp., the event united local businesses, sponsors, and community members around a shared mission: ensuring communities have access to critical fuel resources when they need them most.The Fuel Forward Foundation works to mobilize fuel trucks and trained operators to areas impacted by natural disasters and emergencies. From hurricanes to other large-scale disruptions, access to fuel is essential for keeping emergency response efforts, essential services, and affected communities moving.The funds raised through Fueling Good will help further the foundation's mission and support its ability to respond when disaster strikes."Fuel is something most of us take for granted until it's no longer readily available," said Caroline McDavid, President of the Fuel Forward Foundation. "When a disaster happens, fuel becomes one of the most critical resources for keeping communities moving and supporting recovery efforts. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who came together to make this event such a success. Raising more than $70,000 is an amazing milestone, and it's a testament to what can happen when businesses and individuals rally behind a common purpose."The event was made possible by the generosity of its sponsors, including founding partners CEL Oil Products Corp. and Juiced Fuel; entertainment sponsor PartyCat Boats; venue sponsor Over the Horizon Brewing; photography sponsor Goat Media; signage sponsor Wraps Ink; photo booth sponsor Palmetto Ford; and furniture sponsor Curated Events.Additional thanks go to the event's truck fuel sponsors: Western Global, Davis Hartman Wright, GCT Chauffeured Services, Asure, Trident United Way, Spill Bully, Accountally, Shipe Dosik Law, Women Entrepreneurs Inc., DuraFleets, Maria & Steve Mungo, Brown & Brown, and 2 U Fuel. Their generosity and support helped make the inaugural Fueling Good event a success.The event represents an important step forward for the Fuel Forward Foundation as it continues building relationships and resources to support communities during their most challenging moments.While Fueling Good may have been one evening, the impact of the generosity behind it will extend far beyond the event itself.To learn more about the Fuel Forward Foundation and its mission, visit .

Sarah McCann

Fuel Forward Foundation

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Fuel Forward Foundation Raises More Than $70,000 for Disaster Relief and Community Support News Provided By Juiced Fuel November 20, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Natural Disasters



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