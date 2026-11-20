The redesigned Streams AI, planned for January 4, 2027, adds Google Workspace integration and new Luna AI services to its Microsoft Teams calling.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PanTerra Networks today previewed the new Streams AI experience, planned for release on January 4, 2027. Streams AI brings business phone, messaging, video meetings and collaboration into one AI-native platform, with Luna AI built in. It also works with the tools teams already use: a new Google Workspace integration joins the Microsoft Teams integration that already runs business calling inside Teams.

Many organizations still run calls, chat, meetings, texting and fax on separate tools. Each handoff costs time and context, and each extra vendor adds cost. The new Streams AI replaces that patchwork with one connected experience, so a customer conversation can move from a call to a channel to a meeting without starting over.

“Business communication shouldn't depend on how many apps a team can juggle,” said Arthur“Artie” Chang, President and CEO of PanTerra Networks.“The new Streams AI brings calling, messaging, meetings and AI together, and it meets people where they already work, in Google Workspace or Microsoft Teams. Luna AI isn't a bolt-on app. It's part of how Streams AI works.”

Work where your team already works

. Microsoft Teams: Streams AI for Microsoft Teams adds a complete business phone system inside Teams, with no Teams Phone licensing, Direct Routing or SBC infrastructure required. Users call, text and fax with their business number without leaving Teams, and Entra ID automates user setup. The same numbers, routing and voicemail also work in the Streams AI desktop and mobile apps, so IT can support every user on one system.

. Google Workspace: Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Contacts and Google sign-in connect with Streams AI. Teams attach and preview Drive files in messages, channels and threads, join Connect meetings from Calendar events, and see their Google Contacts in the directory. Administrators turn it on for the whole organization from the admin portal.

Luna AI in everyday work

Luna AI works inside the calls, conversations and tools teams already use. Luna AI Receptionist answers, greets and routes callers, and hands off to a person when needed. Luna AI Call Transcription & Summary adds a real-time transcript and AI summary with action items. Luna AI Chat and Luna AI Connect Chat help people summarize, draft and catch up in channels and meetings. Luna AI Search finds content across Streams AI and Google Drive, and Luna AI Support Assistant helps administrators in the admin portal.

Available today and planned for January 4

Streams AI business phone, messaging, Connect video meetings, texting, fax and contact center, Streams AI for Microsoft Teams and Luna AI Receptionist are available today. Luna AI Call Transcription & Summary has been a paid add-on since October 24, 2026. The redesigned interface, the Google Workspace integration and the other Luna AI services are planned for January 4, 2027. Feature availability, plan eligibility, add-on options and AI usage terms will be confirmed at launch, and not every Luna AI service will be included in every plan.

Existing customers can contact their PanTerra representative to plan their upgrade. Organizations evaluating Streams AI can schedule a demo today.

. See Streams AI: streams-ai-business-communication

. Schedule a Demo: schedule-demo

Contact: Ben Morrison

Phone: 1-800-805-0558

Email:...

About PanTerra Streams AI

Streams AI is PanTerra's AI-native unified communications and collaboration platform for business phone, team messaging, video meetings, texting, fax and contact center, powered by Luna AI. It works inside Microsoft Teams and, beginning January 4, 2027, integrates with Google Workspace. Luna AI Receptionist and Luna AI Call Transcription & Summary are available as add-ons.

Media Contact

Ben Morrison

PanTerra Networks

1737 N. 1st St., Suite 230

San Jose, CA 95112

1-800-805-0558

Email:...

Benjamin Morrison

PanTerra Networks

+1 800-805-0558

...

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PanTerra Previews Streams AI: AI-Native Platform for Calls, Chat and Meetings With Google Workspace and Microsoft Teams News Provided By Simpler Systems, LLC November 20, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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