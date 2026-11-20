Fog City Junk Removal vs competition - published flat-rate pricing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fog City Junk Removal, a locally owned junk removal company in San Francisco, is putting its prices where its website is: in public. In an industry where most companies reveal the cost only after the truck is loaded, Fog City publishes flat-rate junk removal pricing for San Francisco residents and businesses, with every price confirmed before work begins.Junk removal cost in San Francisco is one of the most searched questions in the category, and the company's answer is a simple volume-based price list: $250 for a Mini Pickup load, $450 for a quarter van, $900 for a half van, $1,350 for a three-quarter van, and $1,800 for a full van. Each price includes labor, hauling, disposal, transport, and tax, with no hidden fees. The only add-ons are published as well: extended carry at $150, disassembly at $100, and a $25 senior discount."People call us stressed - a lease ending, a garage flooded, a move-out deadline at noon," said Vincent Ng, owner of Fog City Junk Removal. "The last thing they need is a price that changes once everything is on the truck. We publish the whole price list, confirm the number before we lift a single thing, and that's the number on the invoice."The company offers same-day junk removal across San Francisco when customers book early in the day, and operates seven days a week from 7 AM to 8 PM. Its crews are equipped for the city's specific challenges: Victorian and Edwardian walk-ups with tight stair landings in the Mission, Castro, Noe Valley, and the Haight; condo and apartment towers in SoMa, Mission Bay, and Rincon Hill that require reserved freight elevators and certificates of insurance; and narrow streets where an open dump truck simply doesn't fit. Fog City operates a fully electric, enclosed service van - quieter on residential streets, and items travel covered rather than exposed in an open truck bed.Services include furniture removal, appliance removal, mattress pickup, e-waste pickup, and full garage, apartment, house, estate, and office cleanouts. One of the company's specialties is cardboard pickup and cardboard recycling: after a recent commercial cleanout, the crew hauled an entire mountain of cardboard - hundreds of broken-down boxes - directly to a recycling center, where it was baled to be made into new boxes instead of buried in a landfill. Usable items are donated where possible, and electronics go to proper e-waste recyclers, as California law bans e-waste from landfill.Fog City Junk Removal is licensed and insured and holds a California motor carrier permit. The company serves every San Francisco neighborhood, including the Mission, SoMa, the Sunset, the Richmond, Bernal Heights, Potrero Hill, and Bayview, plus Daly City, South San Francisco, Brisbane, San Bruno, Burlingame, Millbrae, Hillsborough, San Mateo, Foster City, and Pacifica. It holds five-star ratings on Google and other major platforms, with customers citing punctuality, honest pricing, and careful crews.San Francisco residents and businesses can book same-day junk removal by calling 628-888-6588 or visiting fogcityjunk.About Fog City Junk Removal: Fog City Junk Removal is a locally owned junk removal and hauling company based in San Francisco, California. Founded by Vincent Ng, who brings a decade of experience in construction, demolition, and handyman work, the company provides same-day junk removal, furniture removal, cardboard pickup and recycling, and full property cleanouts at published flat rates. Fog City Junk Removal is open daily from 7 AM to 8 PM.Media Contact: Fog City Junk Removal, San Francisco, CA; Phone: 628-888-6588; Email:...; Website: fogcityjunk.

Vincent Ng

Fog City Junk Removal

+1 628-888-6588

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Junk Removal in San Francisco Gets Published Flat-Rate Pricing as Fog City Junk Removal Expands Same-Day Service News Provided By Fog City Junk Removal November 20, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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