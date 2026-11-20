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Luke F. Walton's paper in Springer Nature's AI and Ethics argues that even an accurate AI answer can hide whose judgment it carries.

- Luke F. Walton, author of "The Captured Oracle" and founder of Surmado

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Billions of people ask AI questions. When a model like ChatGPT responds, it can be convincing. But who is convincing ChatGPT what to recommend and why?

A new peer-reviewed paper in Springer Nature's AI and Ethics journal defines the field: "Answer-engine optimization is SEO for large language models."

Search engines used to hand users a list of links and they would decide. These AI answer engines, like the summary at the top of your search results or a chatbot, now give you a finished and convincing answer in their own voice. Should I vote yes on this measure? Which bank has the better loan? Which contractor should I hire? Even if the answer is accurate, the paper contends, it can still hide that someone with a stake in the outcome shaped it.

The paper, "The Captured Oracle: Authorship and Agency in the Ethics of Answer-Engine Optimization," is by Luke F. Walton, a San Diego researcher and software developer and the founder of Surmado, a company in the industry the paper examines.

Is Answer-Engine Optimization Manipulation?

Answer-engine optimization (AEO), closely related to generative engine optimization (GEO), tries to shape what the AI says. This growing industry promises to "make ChatGPT recommend your brand."

Industries have long tried to "hack the algorithm," but AI is not a formula one can solve. It is an intelligence one tries to manipulate.

The paper contends that the moral wrong isn't influence itself. It's the covert act of manipulation. A business that wants AI to get its hours, prices and services right is trying to be found. That is fair, the paper argues, when what the AI ends up saying is true, the business behind it is out in the open, and someone with a name will answer for it.

The trouble starts when the shaping is hidden. A campaign, a bank or a contractor quietly sets the terms the AI uses to pick a winner, and its preference comes out of the AI's mouth sounding neutral. Large corporations are spending millions to covertly "win" AI results. What happens if a foreign country deploys the same techniques?

Can AI Answers Sway an Election?

A national survey released October 6 by the American Association of Political Consultants Foundation, weeks before the November 3 midterms, found that at least 38% of likely 2026 voters had already gotten election information from an AI search summary. Only about half of them knew it came from AI.

The survey focused on counting who is getting answers from AI. The paper asks who is shaping those answers. Walton opens the paper with a voter asking an AI what a ballot measure would do. One of the sources behind the answer was placed there by a group with a stake in her vote. He considers the potential for information warfare, laundered through a machine.

This is not new. Facebook ads were bought to target past elections. AI answers could be manipulated silently, with less for the public to inspect afterward: no visible ad buy attached to the answer, no sponsor label. Subpoena the interaction logs and you may get a question and an answer. Nothing there necessarily says who placed the source the answer leaned on.

Getting the Facts Right Isn't Enough

An AI answer can cite real sources, get every fact right, even label itself as AI, and still not tell you whose call it was. Even if the facts weren't gamed, the decision and authorship were laundered and presented as the verdict of a "super intelligence."

That's why the obvious fixes fall short. A citation shows where a fact came from. It doesn't show who decided which facts mattered. The labels Europe's AI Act requires on some AI-generated content say a machine wrote the text. They don't say whose judgment it carries.

It gets worse as AI starts doing things for you instead of just answering. Imagine an assistant that reads your email, picks a contractor, and sends the reply while you're busy. If someone plants a document for that assistant to find, and it works, their preference becomes your decision.

When you act on an AI's answer, whoever shaped it owes you an explanation. When an AI agent acts for you, the agent can't be held accountable for its actions. The paper puts that responsibility on whoever chose to let it act.

What Is Answerable Legibility?

Answerable legibility is Walton's name for the fix: every judgment an AI delivers should have an owner, someone with a name who says what they stand to gain and can be asked why. It isn't less AI or halting progress. "The remedy asks no one to stop building and no one to trust less," he writes.

"We don't want a world where AI answers silently go to the highest bidder," Walton said. "Small businesses need to be able to compete, and our democracy needs accountability to survive."

"I wrote this paper because I was grappling with it in my own crowded industry - what kind of business do I want to build with my team," Walton said. "We make small businesses legible to AI. We don't hack ChatGPT."

Walton builds this way himself. Answer Engine, his open-source search tool, answers only from an archive its owner chose, shows the sources it actually used, and says "I don't know" when the archive has no answer.

About Luke F. Walton

Luke F. Walton is an independent researcher and software developer based in San Diego, California. He is the founder of Surmado, Inc., a company that uses AI to build and manage websites and online presence for small businesses. His research asks who is responsible for what AI systems say and do. "The captured oracle" was published November 18, 2026.

Walton, L. F. (2026). The captured oracle: Authorship and agency in the ethics of answer-engine optimization. AI and Ethics, 6, Article 665.

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Can AI Be Manipulated? Peer-Reviewed Paper Examines the Ethics of Answer-Engine Optimization (AEO) News Provided By Surmado November 20, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology, U.S. Politics



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