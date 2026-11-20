Carlos Alcaraz Dominates Flavio Cobolli to Reach ATP Finals Semis

Turin [Italy], November 20 (ANI): Spanish tennis icon Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-1 on Friday to complete a perfect group-stage campaign and advance to the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin. The second seed produced an impressive display of attacking tennis, hitting several winners to secure the victory in just 65 minutes at the Inalpi Arena. He finished the Ivan Lendl Group with three wins from three matches, according to the ATP website.

Alcaraz made an aggressive start, breaking Cobolli in the opening game and maintaining his advantage to take the first set 6-4. The Italian tried to fight back with support from the home crowd but struggled to match the Spaniard's level. Alcaraz stepped up his game in the second set, winning it 6-1 to seal the match.

Alcaraz had experienced some discomfort in his upper left leg during his previous match against Daniil Medvedev but showed no signs of difficulty against Cobolli. However, the Spaniard said his main challenge was to be physically ready for the semi-final.“The challenge is no longer on the court, it is off the court, to do whatever it takes to be physically ready for the match tomorrow. It is going to be a really important next day,” said Alcaraz.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said he was pleased with his performance despite uncertainty over his physical condition.“It was a difficult match to see how I was going to feel on court and playing against Flavio is not easy. He is a great player and person off the court. I tried to play as aggressively as I can, hit the ball as hard as I can. The way I felt on court today was incredible. I am getting more confident after every much and hopefully I can keep it going,” he said.

With the win, Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 12 matches, having also claimed titles in Vienna and at the Paris Masters. He will next face Ben Shelton in the semi-finals, whom he defeated in the Paris Masters final 12 days ago. (ANI)