Marco Rubio Highlights Economic Potential of Quad Nations Cooperation

Washington DC [US], November 21 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (local time) highlighted the economic potential of the Quad grouping, describing its members as "four very powerful economies" that can work together to create jobs, expand markets and strengthen commercial cooperation. Speaking at a press conference about the Quad engagement, Rubio said the United States had invested considerable time in the grouping, comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US, and emphasised its importance as a forum for cooperation. "These are four very powerful economies that, working together, can create jobs and markets for American products, in addition to being able to cooperate on a bunch of things," Rubio said.

He also highlighted the proposed business forum involving the four countries, which is expected to take place early next year under the sponsorship and participation of US President Donald Trump. Rubio added that the forum will bring together leading businesses from the four countries to explore further commercial agreements. "That means the top businesses in these four countries are going to meet early next year under the auspices of the president's sponsorship and participation in all of this," he said. Rubio expressed hope that the proposed meeting would lead to additional commercial agreements, which he said would benefit American workers, communities and ordinary citizens through more jobs and lower prices. "And hopefully come up with additional commercial agreements that are going to be important for American workers, American communities, and everyday people in this country, lower prices, more jobs, etc.," he added.

He also noted the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other heads of state in the Quad engagement, underlining the significance of the grouping in advancing cooperation among the four countries. "We engaged in the Quad, something we've invested a lot of time into. The Quad of course is Australia and the combination of India, Australia, with Japan and Australia and the United States. And it's a very important forum as well; Prime Minister Modi was there, the heads of state were there," Rubio added. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday underlined the importance of the Quad leaders summit in Manila, where he had met with PM Modi, Australian PM Albanese and Japan PM Takaichi. Trump highlighted the outcomes where leaders of India, the United States, Australia and Japan discussed cooperation in emerging technologies, economic security and regional stability.

Speaking at a press conference following his "consequential" visit to China, Trump recalled his participation in the 7th Quad Leaders' Summit held in Manila on Tuesday, describing the meeting as a successful engagement among the four countries. "On Tuesday, I attended the historic Quad Leaders Summit in Manila, which was fantastic, bringing together the leaders of four major Pacific powers: the United States, India, Australia, and Japan," Trump said. The remarks come after the four Quad leaders -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae -- announced five key outcomes at their November 17 summit in Manila. According to the joint press release issued after the summit, the outcomes include the Quad Business Leaders' Forum, counterterrorism cooperation, Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, and enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation. The joint statement also reaffirmed the importance of the AI Accelerator, which was announced by the Quad Foreign Ministers in Atlanta. The initiative is intended to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific. The leaders announced that the inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum would be held in early 2027, bringing together business leaders, government officials and policy experts from the four countries. India will host the first edition of the forum in Mumbai in 2027.