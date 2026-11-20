Matthew Hayden Calls For New Independent Probe Into Sandpapergate Scandal

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes there are still unanswered questions surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as 'Sandpapergate', and has called for a fair and independent assessment process, insisting that the controversy continues to raise concerns over integrity and trust in Australian cricket.

"It's just undeniable that there is a lot more smoke to come out of this fire," Hayden said while speaking on JioStar's 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate', as fresh revelations from former Australia players Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft have brought the controversy back into focus.

Hayden stressed that Cricket Australia must establish a transparent process to examine the events of the 2018 South Africa tour, allowing everyone involved, including current and retired players, to present their accounts. "Whether it's with Cricket Australia or an independent assessment process, I think we need to ask specific questions, and we need to identify if there are grounds for further inquiry, and then proceed with a clear scope and a fair process for everyone involved. There has to be some ownership over the process. Reconciliation is never going to be there for as long as there are question marks over integrity and trust," he said, according to JioStar.

"It's unimaginable to think that the game can't actually get itself into a position where it at least understands a little bit further around the seriousness of this matter, and then come up with some sort of process that entitles not only the current players, but also the players that were involved in that series, who have now subsequently retired, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, to have their say in an official capacity, and the other three that have come out in support of it as well. I think as long as that gate remains open, there will be a distrust issue," he added.

The controversy has resurfaced following Khawaja and Bancroft's recent comments suggesting that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond the three players who were initially sanctioned. Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018. The incident led to suspensions for Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, triggering one of the biggest crises in Australian cricket.

Bancroft, in a recent column for "The West Australian", reportedly detailed conversations with members of the bowling group about generating reverse swing, including discussions involving Pat Cummins. He also claimed that his actions had been encouraged and celebrated within the team, suggesting that awareness of the plan was more widespread than previously acknowledged. Khawaja has also raised questions about the extent of knowledge within the Australian dressing room. Cummins, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as "utter nonsense".

Hayden also questioned Cricket Australia's position following the latest revelations, pointing out that while the International Cricket Council (ICC) had strengthened its regulations and empowered umpires, the governing body in Australia still needed to address the lingering concerns. "Until there is some further position on this from the authority, and that's Cricket Australia in this case, because the ICC have had their say. They've gone, 'Right, our rules have now expanded. We've got new policies. We've got empowerment of our umpires.' That's a really good thing that's come out of this, because we don't want to see unnecessary tampering of the ball. But Cricket Australia have taken a very definite position on this, and nothing is going to change public opinion," he said, as per JioStar.

"If you talk to a first-grade cricketer who's a fast bowler, and you tell him that he doesn't know what ball he's got in their hand, just like you heard Irfan say before, they will say, 'Mate, you are kidding. That'd be like someone tampering with my bat. And I know exactly every centimetre of that bat. It's just undeniable that there is a lot more smoke to come out of this fire," added Hayden.

The renewed debate comes at a significant time for Australian cricket, with Cummins facing fresh scrutiny over his leadership and the team's handling of the scandal. Australia are also preparing for a major Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India, scheduled to begin on January 21, 2027. Eight years after the Cape Town incident, the latest statements have once again raised questions about accountability within the Australian team and whether the full circumstances surrounding one of cricket's most damaging controversies have been established.