Sarfaraz Khan might have become a well-known cricketer in domestic as well as international cricket today, but the Mumbai cricketer's journey to the top was shaped by severe childhood poverty.

Living in a small hut in Kurla with his family, Sarfaraz Khan faced severe financial hardship as a child. His father, Naushad Khan, was determined to support his son's cricketing ambitions despite the family's financial difficulties, working as a cricket coach and taking up odd jobs to make ends meet.

Sarfaraz, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket despite his family originally hailing from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, endured a life that tested his resilience early on, a phase he broke down, recalling, while reflecting on how far his family has come.

Also Read:Row Erupts Over Siraj Omission Amid Allegations of Religious Bias

'Father Said He Earned Just One Extra Rupee'

Sarfaraz Khan's relationship with his father has remained the same since the family's struggling days, and he recalled how a single childhood memory of Naushad celebrating earning 'just one extra rupee' inspired his cricketing dream.

Speaking on former India Test opener turned cricket commentator Aakash Chopra's podcast, Sarfaraz recalled living in a 'jhopadpatti' in Kurla, where the entire family, including his late grandfather, shared a tiny space through lean days, breaking down in tears as he remembered hearing his father celebrate earning 'just one extra rupee.'

“When I was a child, my family was going through severe financial difficulties, and we lived in a small hut. I still remember hearing my father say one day that he had earned just one extra rupee,” the 27-year-old said (1:04)

“That moment stayed with me, and I decided that I wanted to become a cricketer because cricket offered the opportunity to earn a good living,” he added.

Sarfaraz's father is a former club-level cricketer, having played in the HD Kanga League, where he shared the pitch with Rohit Sharma duing their early cricketing days.

Unable to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional cricketer, Naushad channelled his ambitions into coaching his sons, Sarfaraz and Musheer, and played a key role in shaping their cricketing careers.

Sarfaraz Khan's Promise to Lift His Family Out of Poverty

Further speaking on the hardships his family endured, Sarfaraz Khan recalled setting his sights on Mumbai's Under-16 circuit after hearing players were paid INR 9,000, a sum that felt to a boy who determined to pull his family out of poverty.

“At that time, I had heard that playing Under-16 cricket in Mumbai could earn a player ₹9,000,” Sarfaraz said.

“I made a promise to myself that I would become a successful cricketer one day and give my family a better life,” he added.

Before making his senior debut for Mumbai in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan played for the state team at the age-group level before earning a place in the India U-19 squad for the 2014 World Cup in the UAE, where he scored 211 runs in six matches at an average of 70.33. He also represented India in the 2016 U-19 World Cup.

He made his Mumbai senior debut in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot in March 2014 before playing in the Ranji Trophy against Bengal in December 2014, at the age of 17. In 2015, Sarfaraz Khan was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 50 lakh at the IPL auction, becoming the youngest player to feature in the tournament at 17.

Also Read:Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan Enjoy Roti-Mutton Feast Sitting On Floor, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

'I Hand Over All My Earnings to My Father'

.Sarfaraz Khan further revealed that his career earnings go straight to his father, Naushad Khan, explaining that he still relies on a monthly allowance from him as a tribute to the sacrifices that made his journey possible.

“With God's blessings, I went on to represent Mumbai and later India at the Under-19 level. Today, our financial situation has changed completely, and we even have our own house,” Sarfaraz said.

“Even now, I hand over all my earnings to my father and take only a monthly allowance from him. He has sacrificed so much for me, and he deserves every bit of it,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

Naushad Khan's dream of seeing one of his sons representing India was fulfilled when Sarfaraz received his maiden India Test cap ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot on February 15, 2024. He had a breakthrough series, amassing 200 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 50.00 in five innings across three matches.

In his Test career, Sarfaraz Khan has amassed 371 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 37.10 in 6 matches. In his First-Class career, the Mumbai batter has aggregated 5438 runs, including 18 centuries and 17 fifties, at an average of 63.97 in 67 matches.