MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - TunesKit today announced its 2026 Black Friday promotion, featuring discounts across its software lineup. The campaign highlights two of its iOS solutions, TunesKit iOS System Recovery and TunesKit iPhone Unlocker, alongside special offers on other products and a four-product lifetime bundle.







Image caption: TunesKit 2026 Black Friday Mega Sale.

SAVE UP TO 60% ON TUNESKIT IOS SOLUTIONS

As the featured products of this year's promotion, TunesKit iOS System Recovery and TunesKit iPhone Unlocker are available are available at 50% off monthly plans and 60% off lifetime plans.

TunesKit iOS System Recovery helps users troubleshoot various iOS system issues, such as devices stuck on the Apple logo or in Recovery Mode, black screens, boot loops, and failed iOS updates. TunesKit iPhone Unlocker is an unlocking tool designed to remove screen passcodes, remove Apple Accounts, bypass MDM restrictions and remove Screen Time passcodes.

ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS ON TUNESKIT SOFTWARE

The Black Friday promotion also extends to four other products in TunesKit's software lineup. TunesKit iPhone Data Recovery, TunesKit Location Changer, TunesKit Android Unlocker, and TunesKit Audio Capture are each available with 60% off lifetime plans.

These tools address additional software needs, including mobile data recovery, location changing, Android device unlocking, and audio capture.

SAVE 70% ON THE TUNESKIT 4-IN-1 LIFETIME BUNDLE

For customers interested in multiple software solutions, TunesKit is also offering a 70% discount on its 4-in-1 lifetime bundle. The package combines TunesKit iOS System Recovery, TunesKit iPhone Unlocker, TunesKit iPhone Data Recovery, and TunesKit Location Changer.

The TunesKit 4-in-1 lifetime bundle, regularly priced at $366.20, will be available for just $109.86 during the Black Friday promotion. This represents a 70% discount, allowing customers to save $256.34 off the bundle's regular price.

“This Black Friday, we're offering special discounts on individual products and our 4-in-1 bundle to help customers find the right solutions for their needs,” said Andres Green, Marketing Manager at TunesKit.

TunesKit's 2026 Black Friday promotion runs from November 20 through December 9, 2026. Customers can visit the official TunesKit website for more information about participating products, discounted plans, and purchase details: TunesKit Official Black Friday Campaign

ABOUT TUNESKIT

TunesKit is a software provider specializing in utility software for mobile devices. Its product portfolio includes software for iOS system recovery, iPhone unlocking, mobile data recovery, and location changing, etc. TunesKit develops easy-to-use software solutions that help users troubleshoot device issues and manage their mobile devices and data.

Website:

YouTube: @tuneskit_official

TikTok: @tuneskit_ios_solutions

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Andres Green

Marketing Manager

Email:...

News Source: TunesKit Software

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