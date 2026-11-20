MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TRACY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The countdown to the holidays is on, and the Real California Milk taste team is making it easier than ever to spread cheer with delicious gifts straight from the Golden State. From artisan cheeses to small-batch dairy treats, these California dairy gift boxes celebrate the craftsmanship and sustainability of the state's dairy farm families, the California Milk Advisory Board announced today.







Photo caption: Golden California cheese celebration cake. (California Milk Advisory Board.)

SHOP LOCAL, GIFT DELICIOUSLY

California's dairy artisans make holiday gifting effortless with thoughtfully curated collections to suit every taste and budget. Featuring products made with wholesome, responsibly produced milk from California dairy farms, these gifts offer a delicious way to celebrate the season.

Whether you're sending a thoughtful gift to loved ones or adding something special to your holiday table, California-made cheese and dairy products offer a delicious way to celebrate the season while supporting local dairy producers.

EXPLORE AND ORDER ONLINE

Find the perfect California cheese box, sampler, or ice cream gift set-shipped directly from the state's finest creameries to your doorstep. Visit RealCaliforniaMilk to discover California cheeses and dairy products at retail and find perfect pairing ideas to complete your holiday celebration.

FOR THE CHEESE LOVER

From rich, creamy classics to bold, artisan varieties, California cheesemakers offer something to satisfy every cheese enthusiast. Whether creating the perfect holiday cheese board or gifting a thoughtfully curated selection, cheeses made with Real California Milk are a delicious way to celebrate the season while supporting California dairy farm families.

Cal Poly Creamery Cowgirl Creamery Di Stefano Cheese Company Fiscalini Farmstead Cheese Hilmar Cheese Company Marin French Cheese Company Nicasio Cheese Company Petaluma Creamery Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Sierra Nevada Cheese Company Stuyt Dairy Cheese Vintage Cheese Company

Explore California's independent cheese shops and discover unique, locally made offerings with the Discover! California Cheese Shops Guide – .

FOR THE FROZEN TREAT FANATIC

Make the holidays a little sweeter with a gift that's sure to delight any ice cream enthusiast. From rich, creamy classics to unique, indulgent flavors, California-made ice cream offers something for every sweet tooth. Crafted with wholesome milk and cream from California dairy farms, these frozen treats are a delicious way to spread holiday cheer.

Double Rainbow Ice Cream – Leo Leo Gelato – Thrifty Ice Cream –

FOR THE COFFEE CONNOISSEUR

Give the gift of a delicious pick-me-up with rich, creamy canned coffee beverages made with Real California Milk. Perfect for busy mornings or an afternoon boost, these convenient, café-inspired treats are sure to delight any coffee lover.

Yah Yah Yah Arabic Coffee –

FOR THE WELLNESS-MINDED

Give the gift of wellness this holiday season with nutritious, innovative dairy products made with Real California Milk. From protein-packed beverages to functional dairy treats, these delicious options offer a convenient way to fuel busy days while supporting a balanced lifestyle.

Drink Todo –

Kea Wellness –

ABOUT REAL CALIFORNIA MILK/CALIFORNIA MILK ADVISORY BOARD

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in producing quality milk. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs.

For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit , Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram and Pinterest.

MULTIMEDIA

Photo link for media:

Photo caption: Golden California cheese celebration cake. California Milk Advisory Board.

News Source: California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB)

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