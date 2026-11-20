California Dairy Makes Holiday Giving Easy In Three Simple Steps: Select, Click, And Share The Real California Goodness
Photo caption: Golden California cheese celebration cake. (California Milk Advisory Board.)
SHOP LOCAL, GIFT DELICIOUSLY
California's dairy artisans make holiday gifting effortless with thoughtfully curated collections to suit every taste and budget. Featuring products made with wholesome, responsibly produced milk from California dairy farms, these gifts offer a delicious way to celebrate the season.
Whether you're sending a thoughtful gift to loved ones or adding something special to your holiday table, California-made cheese and dairy products offer a delicious way to celebrate the season while supporting local dairy producers.
EXPLORE AND ORDER ONLINE
Find the perfect California cheese box, sampler, or ice cream gift set-shipped directly from the state's finest creameries to your doorstep. Visit RealCaliforniaMilk to discover California cheeses and dairy products at retail and find perfect pairing ideas to complete your holiday celebration.
FOR THE CHEESE LOVER
From rich, creamy classics to bold, artisan varieties, California cheesemakers offer something to satisfy every cheese enthusiast. Whether creating the perfect holiday cheese board or gifting a thoughtfully curated selection, cheeses made with Real California Milk are a delicious way to celebrate the season while supporting California dairy farm families.
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Cal Poly Creamery
Cowgirl Creamery
Di Stefano Cheese Company
Fiscalini Farmstead Cheese
Hilmar Cheese Company
Marin French Cheese Company
Nicasio Cheese Company
Petaluma Creamery
Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co.
Sierra Nevada Cheese Company
Stuyt Dairy Cheese
Vintage Cheese Company
Explore California's independent cheese shops and discover unique, locally made offerings with the Discover! California Cheese Shops Guide – .
FOR THE FROZEN TREAT FANATIC
Make the holidays a little sweeter with a gift that's sure to delight any ice cream enthusiast. From rich, creamy classics to unique, indulgent flavors, California-made ice cream offers something for every sweet tooth. Crafted with wholesome milk and cream from California dairy farms, these frozen treats are a delicious way to spread holiday cheer.
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Double Rainbow Ice Cream –
Leo Leo Gelato –
Thrifty Ice Cream –
FOR THE COFFEE CONNOISSEUR
Give the gift of a delicious pick-me-up with rich, creamy canned coffee beverages made with Real California Milk. Perfect for busy mornings or an afternoon boost, these convenient, café-inspired treats are sure to delight any coffee lover.
Yah Yah Yah Arabic Coffee –
FOR THE WELLNESS-MINDED
Give the gift of wellness this holiday season with nutritious, innovative dairy products made with Real California Milk. From protein-packed beverages to functional dairy treats, these delicious options offer a convenient way to fuel busy days while supporting a balanced lifestyle.
Drink Todo –
Kea Wellness –
ABOUT REAL CALIFORNIA MILK/CALIFORNIA MILK ADVISORY BOARD
The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in producing quality milk. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs.
For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit , Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram and Pinterest.
MULTIMEDIA
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Photo caption: Golden California cheese celebration cake. California Milk Advisory Board.
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