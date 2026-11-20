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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Oil prices advanced on Friday as attacks on Riyadh and warnings about tanker safety in the Strait of Hormuz revived supply concerns, although both major crude benchmarks remained on course for a third consecutive weekly decline.

Brent crude futures climbed 79 cents, or 0.9%, to $92.77 a barrel by 0404 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December delivery gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.46, while the more actively traded January contract rose 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.15.

<p>The recovery contrasted with the broader weekly trend. Brent was heading for a decline of approximately 3.5%, while the expiring December WTI contract was facing a loss approaching 6%. Both benchmarks were poised for their third straight weekly fall despite renewed security concerns across the Gulf.</p> <p>Expectations of abundant supplies have restrained prices as crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz recovered to roughly their levels before the Middle East conflict. The restoration of traffic has tempered fears of a sustained shortage, even as individual incidents continue to threaten vessels using the strategic waterway.</p> <p>Thursday's Houthi attack on Riyadh added another source of uncertainty. Saudi Arabia's civil defence authorities said a strike damaged several floors of a tower in the capital's financial district and neighbouring buildings. No injuries were reported. The building houses the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.</p> <p>The attack followed an earlier strike on a building associated with Saudi Aramco in the same financial district on November 8. The incidents have brought the conflict closer to prominent commercial sites in the Saudi capital, raising questions about the security of facilities beyond the kingdom's oil-producing areas.</p> See also Saudi coalition downs missiles and drones across kingdom <p>Attention also turned to the Strait of Hormuz after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy claimed on Thursday that two oil tankers had struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire. The account could not be independently confirmed, leaving the circumstances of the reported incidents uncertain.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Any interruption to tanker movements could affect export schedules, freight costs and insurance premiums. However, the wider recovery in shipments means traders are weighing the danger of isolated attacks against evidence that crude continues to move through the passage in substantial volumes.</p> <p>Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst at Rakuten Securities, attributed Friday's buying to renewed concern about Middle Eastern crude supplies following the Houthi strikes. He also identified expectations of continued coordinated production restraint by OPEC and its allies as another factor supporting prices.</p> <p>Ministers from the OPEC+ producer alliance are scheduled to hold meetings on November 29 to determine their output policy for 2027. Decisions by the group, which includes Russia, could influence expectations for available supply as the market assesses the balance between consumption and production next year.</p> <p>Analysts at UOB Group estimated that tanker incidents linked to Iran were occurring at roughly one a day during November. They argued that the frequency of those disruptions was keeping a geopolitical risk premium embedded in crude prices, notwithstanding the improvement in overall shipping flows.</p> <p>US inventory figures supplied another counterweight to security worries. A larger than expected increase in American crude stockpiles earlier in the week had reinforced forecasts of global surplus supply and contributed to Wednesday's sharp fall.</p> See also DP World transports million containers through UAE corridors <p>Demand concerns nevertheless persisted. Analysts at Saxo said uncertainty surrounding the unwinding of artificial intelligence-related equity trades and wider investor risk aversion was weighing on the near-term outlook for oil. Asian shares declined on Friday, underscoring pressure across financial markets.</p> <p>The International Energy Agency said on Thursday that the Middle East conflict had caused an unprecedented disruption to global oil and gas trade. It estimated cumulative losses at 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of gas supply from the Gulf, illustrating the scale of the disruption already experienced.</p> <p>The agency also said the conflict could reduce world oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, improvements in energy efficiency and shifts to alternative fuels. That conditional projection concerns longer-term consumption rather than Friday's immediate pricing movements.</p> <p>Separate supply data offered another indication of recovering exports. Figures from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative showed Saudi crude shipments rising by nearly 21% between August and September to 5.38 million barrels per day, their highest level since February. The increase preceded Thursday's attack and provided an additional measure of the kingdom's export performance.</p> <h2></h2>