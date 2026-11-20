Oil Futures Rebound After Riyadh Strikes And Tanker Alerts Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiOil prices advanced on Friday as attacks on Riyadh and warnings about tanker safety in the Strait of Hormuz revived supply concerns, although both major crude benchmarks remained on course for a third consecutive weekly decline.
Brent crude futures climbed 79 cents, or 0.9%, to $92.77 a barrel by 0404 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December delivery gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.46, while the more actively traded January contract rose 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.15.
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