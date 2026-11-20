MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Sharjah has approved a masterplan for a communications technology free zone in Kalba featuring a data centre complex with a target capacity of 400 megawatts, as the emirate seeks to attract technology and artificial intelligence investment.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Communications Technology Authority, approved the development, which will cover 285,000 square metres on Sharjah's eastern coast. The proposed complex will be divided into six plots that can be combined to accommodate large data centre projects.

The arrangement is intended to give developers and operators flexibility over the scale and configuration of their facilities, including the ability to expand as business requirements change. The 400MW figure represents planned aggregate capacity rather than operational capacity already available at the site.

The masterplan also reserves land for two power stations to serve the data centres. Separate areas are designated for telecommunications networks, water infrastructure and other services needed to support operations. These provisions are intended to help prospective investors assess the practical requirements of building and operating large facilities.

The authority presented the infrastructure arrangements as central to attracting operators whose projects demand reliable electricity supply and extensive connectivity. Data centres supporting artificial intelligence applications can require considerable computing power, making access to electrical infrastructure an important factor in investment decisions.

The free zone is designed to accommodate technology companies alongside specialist data centre developers and operators. A planned business centre will provide company registration and commercial licensing services for activities permitted within the zone, serving investors, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

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Administrative and office buildings, open spaces and pedestrian routes are also included in the plan. The site will have an entrance featuring a distinctive architectural design, according to the project announcement, which sets out both industrial infrastructure and facilities for businesses locating there.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said the project was aligned with the vision of Sharjah's Ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and would provide investment opportunities and infrastructure for companies specialising in communications technology and digital facilities.

He said the authority intended to work with relevant government bodies, international companies and investors to develop Sharjah's position in communications technology, data centres and digital infrastructure. The proposed zone forms a central part of the authority's activities and its plans to support businesses operating in those fields.

The announcement identifies artificial intelligence as a particular target for investment, alongside telecommunications and data processing. Officials envisage collaboration among investors, technology companies and service providers, with the free zone offering a location for projects that could otherwise require separately assembled land and infrastructure arrangements.

However, the approval concerns the masterplan. The announcement did not establish that the full 400MW capacity had been contracted, constructed or connected to the power network. It also did not specify a construction timetable, project budget or confirmed tenants for all six plots. Those details will be important in assessing how quickly the proposed capacity could become operational.

The distinction matters because data centre developments are commonly delivered in stages, with capacity brought online as buildings, equipment and power connections are completed. The ability to combine plots may allow the Kalba development to accommodate operators seeking either a single large campus or facilities with room for later expansion.

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Sharjah has previously pursued data centre development in Kalba through cooperation involving the communications technology authority, BEEAH Group and Khazna Data Centers. Their earlier agreement envisaged facilities in the emirate, including a project within the Kalba free zone. Thursday's approval sets out a broader land-use and infrastructure framework for the designated area, without identifying how individual investments will be allocated among the six plots.

The designated location is about three kilometres from the Gulf of Oman and connects to the Kalba Ring Road. Officials identified that road connection as a means of providing access for companies and contractors working at the site. Its coastal location places the development outside Sharjah city, while the road link is intended to make the designated free zone accessible to project delivery teams, equipment suppliers and prospective commercial and industrial occupants.

The masterplan also provides for a business environment in which companies can secure the registration and licensing services associated with approved free zone activities. Those services are intended to sit alongside the technical facilities rather than operate as a separate development.