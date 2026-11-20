MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Global K-pop phenomenon TREASURE and Thailand's international breakout star Nene Royal headline a spectacular line-up of more than 200 Thai and international artists across five days of world-class entertainment, culminating in Thailand's most iconic New Year's Eve countdown celebration along the Chao Phraya River.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River and Thailand's No.1 global countdown destination, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and leading public and private sector partners, is set to create another world-class New Year's Eve phenomenon with “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2027” under the theme “A Global Phenomenon Captivating the World.”

Celebrating its 8th anniversary, the landmark riverside destination will be transformed into a spectacular global stage from 27-31 December 2026, bringing together more than 200 artists, idols, and performers from Thailand and around the world for five days and nights of unparalleled entertainment, cultural experiences, and unforgettable year-end celebrations.

Leading this year's international line-up is global K-pop phenomenon TREASURE, one of Asia's most popular boy bands, who will take to the stage at River Park, ICONSIAM on 31 December 2026 for a highly anticipated New Year's Eve performance. Joining the celebration is Nene Royal, the 16-year-old Thai rock sensation from Phuket who captured international headlines after winning America's Got Talent 2026. Returning to perform before a home audience as one of Thailand's newest global stars, Nene Royal will deliver a special performance as part of the countdown festivities.

Broadcast to audiences around the world through leading television networks and global online platforms, Amazing Thailand Countdown 2027 reinforces Bangkok's status as one of the world's premier destinations to welcome the New Year, alongside renowned celebrations in cities such as New York, London, Sydney, and Dubai.

World-Class Countdown Highlights Set to Captivate Global Audiences

A defining highlight of Amazing Thailand Countdown 2027 is the return of ICONSIAM's iconic eco-friendly fireworks spectacle, created from Thai sticky rice and stretching an impressive 1,400 metres along the Chao Phraya River. Presented against Bangkok's stunning riverfront skyline, the dazzling display promises to deliver one of the most breathtaking countdown moments in Thailand and beyond as the world welcomes 2027.

See also ONYX Dining invites guests to discover dining experiences for every occasion with the people who matter

Adding to the excitement, visitors will enjoy spectacular daily drone shows throughout the five-day celebration, creating a dynamic visual experience above the Chao Phraya River each evening.

Beyond the headline performances from TREASURE and Nene Royal, the event will showcase an extraordinary entertainment programme featuring more than 200 artists and performers, spanning global music acts, Thailand's biggest stars, fan-favourite celebrity pairings, rising T-Pop artists, cultural icons, and beloved idols.

Five Days, Five Distinct Entertainment Experiences

27 December 2026 |“ICON OF A NEW ERA”

The festival opens with a celebration of the new generation of stars, featuring chart-topping indie-pop band PURPEECH, leading T-Pop boy group PROXIE, fan-favourite duo Pond-Phuwin, DMD Trainees Pete, Reeonn, Teddy, and FIFA, alongside Dansonthaya and WHITE LIE.

28 December 2026 |“T-POP ICONS”

A night dedicated to the hottest T-Pop acts in Thailand, led by VIIS, viral girl group PiXXiE, rising boy group LYKN, AUAU x SAVE, RYUJIN x PATJI, MAX x NAT, as well as ICE NATAYA and Sammy Niche.

29 December 2026 |“ICONIC THAI SOUL”

A vibrant celebration of Thai musical culture featuring beloved artists Hai Arpaporn, Meentra Intira, Bitoey Rsiam, and KT KRATAE, together with NET x JJ, NORTH x OTTO, the DMD Mascot gang, In the Eight, Hangnokyung (HNY), and a special appearance by global fan-favourite mascot idol Butterbear.

30 December 2026 |“ICONIC CHEMISTRY”

An evening dedicated to fan-favourite celebrity partnerships with global fanbases, featuring MILE x APO, ZEE x NUNEW, TLE x FIRSTONE, GEMINI x FOURTH and DAOU x OFFROAD, together with a special appearance by rising Chinese artist Kang Ziqi.

31 December 2026 |“THE ULTIMATE COUNTDOWN CELEBRATION”

The grand finale will bring together some of Thailand's most celebrated artists, including Joey Phuwasit, LENA x MIU, MILLI, and BIG ASS, culminating in an exclusive collaborative performance featuring legendary Thai pop icons from the 1990s and 2000s, including Christina Aguilar, Mos Patiparn, Tata Young, Triumphs Kingdom, 2002 Ratree (Ya Ya Ying, Bell, and Hwa Hwa of China Dolls), and Tong Pakkaramai.

They will be joined by today's brightest stars, including PUN, KENG x NAMPING, LING x ORM, BUS because of you i shine, DICE, and DEXX, delivering a spectacular finale to close out 2026 and welcome the New Year.

See also China's Recombinant Collagen Technology Wins the INPD Innovative Manufacturing Process Award

Driving Thailand's Global Tourism Appeal

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said:

“TAT is committed to driving Thailand's tourism industry towards quality-led growth under our 'Value over Volume' strategy, positioning Thailand as a high-value and meaningful destination. Festivals and major events play an important role in attracting quality international visitors and creating memorable travel experiences.”

“Amazing Thailand Countdown 2027 at ICONSIAM is much more than a year-end celebration. It represents the success of strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in creating a world-class event that showcases Thai creativity, hospitality and cultural identity to audiences around the world. The event supports Thailand's tourism ambitions, generates economic value throughout the tourism ecosystem and reinforces the country's reputation as a global hub for tourism and international celebrations.”

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., said:

“ICONSIAM was created with a vision to serve as a global landmark that brings together the best of Thailand and the best of the world. Amazing Thailand Countdown has become one of the clearest expressions of that vision, transforming the Chao Phraya River into a stage where culture, creativity and world-class entertainment converge to create experiences that resonate far beyond Thailand.”

“As we welcome visitors from across the world to Amazing Thailand Countdown 2027, we are not only celebrating the arrival of a new year but also showcasing Thailand's growing influence as a destination for world-class events, cultural experiences and international tourism. Through the collective power of our partners, artists, communities and audiences, we are proud to create a celebration that inspires global attention, generates lasting economic impact and reinforces Bangkok's position as one of the world's most exciting cities to experience New Year's Eve.”

Visitors from Thailand and around the world are invited to join Amazing Thailand Countdown 2027 from 27-31 December 2026 at River Park, ICONSIAM.

For guests interested in securing access to designated viewing and performance areas, admission privileges and participation details are available at:

ICONSIAM will also provide free public viewing areas for visitors and tourists, while the celebration will be broadcast live through leading television networks and global online platforms, allowing audiences around the world to experience Thailand's most iconic countdown celebration.

Hashtag: #CountdownatICONSIAM #AmazingThailandCountdown2027 #ICONSIAM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.