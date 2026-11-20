MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Coinbase is considering launching its own US prediction-market contracts in the first half of 2027 as legal challenges from four states threaten its existing event-trading business.

The proposed timetable, attributed to a person familiar with the company's plans, has not been confirmed. Coinbase has acknowledged ambitions to develop its own trading and clearing infrastructure but has made no launch date.

The cryptocurrency exchange offers event contracts through Kalshi, allowing customers to trade on outcomes including sporting contests and economic developments. Creating its own contracts would give Coinbase greater control over product listings, trading arrangements and the revenue generated by the service.

A Coinbase spokesperson said the company had nothing new to announce, while pointing to its intention to expand prediction markets and build internal clearing capabilities. Those preparations are intended to improve the economics of the business, although contract details remain undisclosed.

State gambling authorities have meanwhile challenged the legality of existing offerings. Nevada, New York, Wisconsin and Louisiana have initiated proceedings involving Coinbase, alleging that certain event contracts amount to gambling conducted without the licences required under state laws.

Coinbase disputes that interpretation. Its position is that event contracts listed on federally regulated exchanges fall under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, not state gambling regulators. The competing claims have produced litigation over the reach of federal commodities law and the powers retained by states.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill brought proceedings against multiple prediction-market operators on 12 November, including Coinbase. State authorities contend that sports-related event trading violates gambling requirements, while the companies maintain that their products are financial contracts governed by federal rules.

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New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Coinbase Financial Markets and Gemini Titan in April. Her office alleges that their prediction-market services constitute unlicensed gambling operations and that users aged 18 to 20 can access products despite the state's minimum age of 21 for mobile sports betting.

New York's action seeks court intervention and financial remedies. Coinbase rejects the allegations, arguing that the instruments are lawfully traded under the federal regulatory framework. The allegations remain contested.

Nevada's Gaming Control Board sued Coinbase in February. A state court granted a preliminary injunction on 26 March restricting specified event contracts, including sports, election and entertainment markets. The ruling addressed whether Coinbase could continue offering those products while the underlying dispute proceeds. No final ruling has resolved that dispute.

Wisconsin launched civil enforcement proceedings in April against Coinbase and several other platforms, including Kalshi, Robinhood and Polymarket. The state argues that sports-event contracts breach its gambling laws and has sought orders preventing the companies from making those contracts available to residents.

The disputes have wider implications for companies seeking to operate prediction markets nationally. Their central legal question is whether federal oversight of derivatives displaces state restrictions when a contract's payout depends on the result of a sporting event.

Coinbase's expansion plans are supported by a business that has grown rapidly. Its third-quarter earnings materials put prediction-market revenue above $200 million on an annualised basis, compared with more than $100 million at the equivalent pace in the second quarter. Those figures describe a revenue run rate, not actual quarterly receipts.

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The company has identified in-house, USDC-based clearing as a priority. Clearing infrastructure processes transactions and manages settlement obligations, and could reduce Coinbase's reliance on outside providers. Building such facilities, however, would not automatically resolve disputes over which contracts may lawfully be offered in individual states.

Coinbase agreed in December 2025 to acquire The Clearing Company, a prediction-markets business, as part of its efforts to expand the service. The group operates federally regulated derivatives infrastructure and has said it intends to offer additional event contracts directly.

Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas previously described plans to list proprietary event contracts without specifying their introduction. Chief Executive Brian Armstrong has also said the company's arrangement with Kalshi is non-exclusive, leaving it free to develop its own markets.

For customers, the present Kalshi partnership remains the established route to prediction contracts on Coinbase. Neither the precise selection of proposed in-house products nor the arrangements for distributing transactions between venues has been announced.

The New York proceedings also identify the companies' customer eligibility rules as a separate point of contention, beyond the broader question of whether event trading constitutes regulated derivatives activity or gambling under state law.

AP Crypto News Network