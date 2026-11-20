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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dalilk Academy says its English-learning content has reached more than 27 million people since 2014, as the Arabic-language education platform targets an audience of 100 million by 2030.

The academy announced the figures on Friday, November 20, saying more than 12 million people now follow its founder, Abdur Rahman Hijazi, across his online activities. Its expansion plans centre on free educational material, artificial intelligence-assisted feedback and interactive teaching programmes intended to support a larger number of learners. The target is larger than the audience it says it has accumulated over its first 12 years.

The figures represent the company's stated cumulative reach, rather than independently audited enrolments or the number of people completing courses. Dalilk has not disclosed how it calculates that reach, how many learners use its services regularly or the investment required to achieve its 2030 objective. The separate follower figure describes Hijazi's social audience and should not be read as a count of enrolled students.

Hijazi said the ambition was to make practical English instruction available to more Arabic speakers while retaining the quality of teaching. The academy expects artificial intelligence to help provide individual feedback at a scale that would be difficult to achieve through instructors alone. Its plans depend on maintaining access to free material while expanding personalised support.

The proposed expansion reflects an emphasis on speaking practice and accessible instruction rather than exclusive reliance on paid classes. Dalilk offers free lessons alongside a three-minute speaking assessment and a four-hour YouTube explanation of Hijazi's book, The Ambition Guide. Its educational offering also includes test preparation and paid academy courses. The free resources allow people to sample lessons before enrolling, although the organisation has not published completion or retention data.

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The founder has linked the demand for English instruction to employment requirements across Gulf economies, where companies operate with international clients and multilingual workforces. He identified clear communication, collaboration and the ability to adapt to changing job requirements as skills increasingly important to employers. His comments concern workplace expectations rather than a published survey of hiring managers.

“English sits right in the middle of that,” Hijazi said of workplace communication.“It is often the language of the meeting, the report and the client.” He argued that applicants' communication skills become particularly important during interviews and their first months of employment.

Hijazi also described English as a means of pursuing scholarships, better employment and professional advancement rather than simply an academic qualification. That distinction shapes the academy's approach to teaching everyday communication, with lessons aimed at helping students use the language beyond examinations.

The platform's development plans include more interactive grammar instruction and AI tools capable of responding to individual learning needs. Hijazi nevertheless cautioned against allowing automated systems to perform the work that students need to practise themselves.

“Use AI as a practice partner, not as a replacement for the practice,” he said.“If AI writes for you, you do not learn to write.” The approach places technology in a supporting role, particularly for speaking exercises and feedback, rather than treating generated answers as evidence of language proficiency.

The company has not supplied a timetable for launching individual AI features or specified how their effectiveness will be measured. Its stated audience target also does not establish how many people will achieve a defined standard of spoken or written English by the end of the decade.

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Dalilk's instructional model emphasises repeated, manageable exercises. Hijazi recommends that beginners spend about 30 minutes daily on a combination of listening, speaking and reading, arguing that sustained participation is more useful than demanding study schedules that learners may abandon.

His own teaching activities began in 2014 with videos recorded on a mobile phone. Hijazi has said that his early difficulties learning English informed his method, including an initial IELTS practice score of 2.5 before he later achieved an overall band score of eight.

“The method changed, not my talent,” he said, describing language acquisition as a skill strengthened through consistent use. His lessons have since been distributed through online channels, including YouTube, where Arabic explanations accompany material covering pronunciation and conversation.

Hijazi has also made work on spoken-English assessment available through the SSRN research repository and Harvard Dataverse. His public appearances include the LEARN 2025 education event in Riyadh and the Madinah AI Forum in 2026.