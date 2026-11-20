SHARH is developing an AI-powered ecosystem that connects business owners, investors, buyers, and brokers in the UAE, combining a business marketplace with AI tools for company valuation, buyer sourcing and business management. Selling or acquiring a business in Dubai can be a complex process, from company valuation and investor outreach to negotiations and financial documentation. SHARH simplifies these transactions by putting all key participants on one platform.

One of SHARH's flagship products is Find My Buyer, an AI-powered tool that analyses businesses, estimates indicative market value, identifies potential buyers and investors, and prepares personalised investment presentations (pitch decks).

The platform also supports targeted outreach to prospective buyers, while Nora, SHARH's AI assistant, helps manage communication through WhatsApp.

The SHARH team identifies three mistakes that business owners often make when preparing to sell.

Myth 1:“The right buyer will find me.” Competitors, expanding business groups, and investors rarely rely on public listings alone. Reaching them requires targeted outreach and direct communication with decision-makers.

Myth 2:“I'll determine the value when I find a buyer.” Without a preliminary valuation, owners risk setting an unrealistic asking price or selling their business below its potential value.

Myth 3:“The more people know about the sale, the better.” Public announcements can create uncertainty among employees and customers. SHARH provides access to sensitive business information only to verified buyers under an NDA and with the owner's approval.

Buying and selling companies is only the first step. SHARH is developing a new suite of AI agents designed to support business owners throughout the company lifecycle.

The planned tools will handle routine tasks such as financial analysis, customer communication through WhatsApp, report preparation, investor materials, and marketing strategy development.

“Business owners need more than a tool to sell their companies. They need an assistant that helps them run their business day to day and makes it more attractive to future investors and buyers.” says Yeldar Tolesh, CEO of SHARH.

The new AI agents will become part of the SHARH ecosystem and will be available to business owners in the UAE.

Business owners can list their companies, share documentation through a private data room, and receive enquiries from potential acquirers. Buyers and investors can explore operating businesses across the UAE, while brokers have access to a dedicated partner portal for managing listings and transactions.

“Today, selling a business involves much more than simply publishing a listing. Owners need to understand their company's value, identify suitable investors, reach decision-makers, and manage communications. We are building SHARH to bring these processes together and use artificial intelligence to make business transactions more accessible and efficient,” says Yeldar Tolesh.

By combining a marketplace, AI-powered buyer identification, and business management agents, SHARH aims to create a digital ecosystem that supports companies at every stage: daily operations, growth, raising investment and, eventually, selling the business.

Also published on Medium.