MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Russia has authorised ordinary investors to purchase Bitcoin, Ether and Tether's USDT under new central bank rules, although trading on domestic exchanges remains subject to separate regulatory approval.

The Bank of Russia's ordinance took effect on 17 November, allowing people without qualified investor status to buy the three digital assets through regulated intermediaries. Purchases are restricted to 300,000 roubles annually through each intermediary, and investors must complete a suitability test and acknowledge the risks before trading.

The regulator has separately authorised exchanges to begin organised cryptocurrency trading from 22 November, provided it has approved their individual trading rules. That distinction means legal eligibility to purchase cryptocurrencies does not establish that every broker or exchange is already offering transactions.

The central bank identified Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, Ether, the token associated with the Ethereum blockchain, and USDT, a dollar-linked stablecoin issued by Tether, as assets meeting its requirements for wider public access. Other cryptocurrencies remain outside the initial list for non-qualified investors.

The decision creates a formal route into digital asset ownership for retail customers through brokers, trust managers and cryptocurrency exchange offices. Transactions can take place on exchanges or through over-the-counter arrangements, subject to the applicable regulations and the availability of authorised providers.

Qualified investors face different conditions. They can access cryptocurrencies beyond the three approved for ordinary customers and are not subject to the same purchase ceiling. They must nevertheless complete the required assessment and receive information about the risks associated with cryptocurrency investment.

The Bank of Russia said it selected eligible assets using market capitalisation, average daily trading volumes and price histories on foreign exchanges. The screening requires a trading history of at least five years, a condition intended to restrict retail access to more established and liquid instruments.

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The rules do not remove the possibility of sharp losses. Bitcoin and Ether prices can fluctuate substantially, while USDT carries risks associated with its issuer, reserves and ability to maintain its intended dollar value. Eligibility under the Russian framework is therefore not a guarantee of safety or investment performance.

For exchange operators, the next milestone is the implementation of trading arrangements that satisfy central bank requirements. The regulator's 11 November ordinance requires venues to register participating brokers, trust managers and central counterparties, maintain records of orders and transactions and supervise trading activity.

Exchanges must also calculate indicators including current, weighted average, market and closing prices. They are obliged to provide the Bank of Russia with trading information under reporting procedures comparable to those used for other financial instruments.

The permission to commence organised trading on 22 November is conditional, rather than a nationwide launch date guaranteeing immediate access through every platform. Individual operators must complete the necessary preparations and secure concurrence for their trading rules before offering the services.

Russia's legislation governing digital currencies and digital rights came into force on 1 September. It established a regulated structure covering conventional financial intermediaries alongside cryptocurrency exchanges and digital depositories, which maintain records of rights to digital assets.

The framework continues to prohibit the use of cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services inside Russia. Legal investment transactions and domestic payment acceptance are treated separately, meaning individuals may acquire permitted tokens without being authorised to spend them as an alternative currency at local merchants.

Cross-border transactions are governed differently. Exporters and importers may use cryptocurrencies for international settlements under the legislation, while residents transferring digital assets abroad must follow the rules applying to overseas transactions and regulated intermediaries.

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Market participants have a transition period extending to 1 July 2027 to obtain the necessary licences and align their operations with the new requirements. Existing financial institutions and specialist cryptocurrency businesses are expected to operate within the supervisory structure as it develops.

The legislation also requires residents to report cryptocurrency holdings recorded abroad to tax authorities. Transfers of digital assets acquired domestically to other countries must pass through regulated intermediaries. These obligations apply alongside the investment rules and preserve regulatory oversight of transactions that extend beyond Russia's domestic trading infrastructure.

The central bank's regulatory approach also covers foreign stablecoins, bringing dollar-denominated instruments such as USDT into the investment framework rather than treating them as ordinary bank deposits or official currency. Digital depositories are responsible for recording ownership rights, while authorised exchange businesses handle purchases and sales.

AP Crypto News Network