MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Workday plans to acquire Honeydew, a specialist in business data definitions, to make artificial intelligence agents and analytics tools produce consistent answers from corporate information.

The US enterprise software company announced the proposed acquisition on 18 November at its Workday Rising EMEA conference in Barcelona. It intends to integrate Honeydew's semantic compiler into Workday Data Cloud, bringing common definitions and access controls to queries made by different applications and AI models.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Workday expects the transaction to close during the fourth quarter of its 2027 financial year, which ends on 31 January 2027, subject to customary closing conditions. The company has not announced when the combined technology will become available to customers, and its statement did not identify any immediate changes to customer contracts or services.

Honeydew develops a semantic layer, software that specifies how business concepts and measures should be interpreted across systems. Its compiler converts those definitions into structured database queries, reducing the need for individual applications to recreate calculations independently.

The proposed integration addresses a problem for organisations deploying AI in finance and human resources: the same question can produce different results when separate systems apply different rules. A headcount calculation, for example, might include only permanent employees in one application but include contractors or vacant approved positions elsewhere.

Workday said Honeydew can maintain multiple legitimate definitions and select the appropriate one according to who is asking, the intended use and the surrounding context. That approach aims to preserve distinctions between reporting requirements without allowing each AI tool to invent its own interpretation.

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Gabe Monroy, Workday's chief technology officer, said:“An AI model shouldn't be improvising the calculation behind a payroll number.” He said the planned system would construct repeatable queries within the permissions assigned to each employee or automated agent.

Workday also intends to apply Honeydew's definitions directly to live information within its Data Cloud offering, rather than depending solely on copies transferred periodically into separate warehouses. The company says this would allow AI applications to use information reflecting current transactions, although performance and accuracy will depend on implementation and the quality of underlying records.

Another proposed feature is the enforcement of permissions when a question is translated into a data request. Workday says unauthorised or invalid queries would be stopped before execution, while authorised users and agents would receive information restricted to their existing access rights.

The distinction matters for systems handling payroll records, employee information and financial accounts, where identical calculations do not imply that everyone should have access to identical underlying data. Shared business definitions cannot independently establish whether records are complete, correctly classified or up to date.

David Krakov, Honeydew's chief executive, said understanding the definitions behind company data was a harder challenge than generating database queries. He said the companies planned to extend that shared understanding to agents working with sensitive operational information.

Yasmeen Ahmad, senior vice-president and general manager of Workday Data Cloud, identified business context as an obstacle to enterprise AI. She said incorporating Honeydew would provide agents with a governed framework for interpreting company information before taking action.

The strategy could reduce the bespoke programming that organisations currently use to connect language models with corporate databases. Companies often encode business rules in data pipelines or supply extensive technical instructions within AI prompts. Workday expects the compiler to make those arrangements less dependent on any particular model, while reducing processing requirements and associated costs.

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Those benefits remain projections, and enterprises evaluating the technology will still need to test whether identical definitions produce reliable outputs across different analytical tools, reporting periods and permission settings. The acquisition has not closed, and Workday has not published customer benchmarks demonstrating the performance of the planned integration. Details of licensing, supported configurations and migration requirements have also not been specified.

Constellation Research analyst Holger Mueller said Honeydew's ability to work beyond Workday's own information systems could help customers use AI agents across a wider range of enterprise data. Such interoperability would be important for organisations whose financial and workforce records are distributed among multiple software suppliers.

Workday says more than 11,500 organisations use its products, including over 65 per cent of Fortune 500 companies. Its acquisition announcement cautioned that integration challenges, outstanding approvals and other closing conditions could affect the transaction and the delivery of proposed capabilities.