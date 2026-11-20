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The master agency partnership will connect JaiedCo's Dubai Islands development with a broader network of brokers, investors, and prospective buyers.



Dubai, UAE – 18 November 2026: Jaiedco Real Estate Development is a UAE-based developer focused on creating high-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use destinations. With a focus on thoughtful design, functional luxury, and long-term value, the company is developing projects shaped around the needs of modern communities.



Building on this vision, Jaiedco has collaborated with Golden Bridge, the exclusive sales and marketing master agency for Jaiedco's latest development in Dubai Islands, expanding the project's market reach and broker engagement.

<p>The partnership was formalised during a signing ceremony attended by <strong> Mr.</strong> <strong> Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge</strong>, and <strong> Mr.</strong> <strong> Ali Hassan Jaied, Vice Chairman of JaiedCo</strong>. The agreement establishes a focused collaboration between the developer and Golden Bridge's extensive network of brokers and real estate agencies.</p> <p>Commenting on the partnership, <strong> Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge, said:</strong></p> <p>“This appointment reflects the trust Jaiedco has placed in our sales network, market expertise, and ability to connect quality developments with the right broker partners. We are proud to represent this project and look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for our agency community.”</p> <p> <strong> Ali Hassan Jaied, Vice Chairman of Jaiedco, added:</strong></p> <p>“Dubai Islands represents an exciting chapter in Dubai's real estate story. Our partnership with Golden Bridge will help us communicate the vision of this development effectively and reach a wider network of qualified brokers, investors, and buyers.”</p> <p></p> <p> <strong> The development is a seaside residential project designed around privacy, comfort, and contemporary living. It will feature a limited collection of fully furnished residences, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom layouts. With a carefully planned number of homes per floor, the project is positioned to offer residents a more private and intimate living experience.</strong></p> <p>Dubai Islands is emerging as one of Dubai's most anticipated waterfront communities. With its coastal setting, evolving infrastructure, and connection to the city's wider growth vision, the area is attracting increasing interest from investors, end-users, and property professionals seeking opportunities beyond established locations.</p> <p>As master agency, Golden Bridge will lead the project's B2B sales and marketing activities. Its role will include strengthening broker engagement, improving access to project information, coordinating sales opportunities, and creating a direct communication channel between Jaiedco and the wider brokerage community.</p> <p>By combining Jaiedco's development vision with Golden Bridge's sales expertise and established broker network, the partnership aims to bring the project to market with clarity, reach, and impact. The signing ceremony marks the beginning of a collaboration built on shared ambition and a commitment to contributing to Dubai Islands' growing real estate landscape.</p> <p> <strong> For more information about Golden Bridge and its partnerships,<br /> Visit:</strong> <strong> <br /> Call:</strong> <strong> 800-BRIDGE (274343).</strong></p> <p></p> <p> Also published on Medium.</p> <h2></h2>