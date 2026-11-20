Jaiedco And Golden Bridge Announce Strategic Collaboration For A New Dubai Islands Development Arabian Post
The master agency partnership will connect JaiedCo's Dubai Islands development with a broader network of brokers, investors, and prospective buyers.
Dubai, UAE – 18 November 2026: Jaiedco Real Estate Development is a UAE-based developer focused on creating high-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use destinations. With a focus on thoughtful design, functional luxury, and long-term value, the company is developing projects shaped around the needs of modern communities.
Building on this vision, Jaiedco has collaborated with Golden Bridge, the exclusive sales and marketing master agency for Jaiedco's latest development in Dubai Islands, expanding the project's market reach and broker engagement.
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