MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – On November 19, the 2026 Tropical Rainforest Ecosystem Partners Conference opened in Haikou, Hainan Province, China. Approximately 400 delegates from more than 20 countries and regions convened in Hainan to engage in substantive discussions on tropical rainforest conservation, biodiversity protection, and green development, jointly exploring innovative pathways for global rainforest preservation and sustainable development.

From the Amazon to the Congo Basin and the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia, rainforest ecosystems across regions exhibit distinct ecological characteristics while facing a common set of conservation challenges. Key areas of focus at the conference included identifying strategies to promote community development while safeguarding biodiversity, as well as enhancing the sustainable utilization of ecological resources as drivers of long-term economic and social development.

The conference brought together protected area managers from countries including Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia, alongside representatives from international organizations such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Participants exchanged insights and best practices in protected area development, ecosystem management, and community-based collaborative conservation, while exploring collaborative approaches to addressing global environmental challenges.

As an important contributor to global tropical rainforest conservation efforts, Hainan Province, also serves as a valuable case study for international knowledge exchange. In recent years, Hainan has continued to advance the development of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, accumulating valuable practical experience in the conservation of endangered species, ecosystem restoration, and the promotion of community collaborative development. Over the five years since its establishment, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park has achieved notable conservation outcomes. The population of the Hainan gibbon, the park's flagship species, has recovered to 44 individuals across seven social groups, while a cumulative total of 91 previously unrecorded wild fauna and flora species have been identified. During the conference, Xinhua National High-end Think Tank released the bilingual Chinese-English think tank report A Great Song Resounds in the Rainforest: The“Hainan Model” of China's Tropical Rainforest Conservation, which systematically presents China's exploration and practical experience in tropical rainforest conservation and provides a valuable reference for international exchanges on rainforest protection.

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In addition to ecological conservation, the conference highlighted the collaborative protection of rainforest ecosystems and ethnic cultural heritage. Discussions focused on the application of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Li Ethnic Cultural Landscape as a mixed World Natural and Cultural Heritage Site, exploring pathways to align natural heritage conservation, traditional cultural preservation, and sustainable community development. Through the sharing of international best practices and field-based exchanges, the conference facilitated mutual learning among participants from different countries and regions, strengthening collaboration in the areas of ecological conservation and cultural heritage preservation.

The conference was jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency Hainan Branch, Xinhua News and Information Center, and the Department of Publicity of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, with support from the Forestry Department of Hainan Province, the Administration of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, the Hainan Institute of National Park, and other partner organizations.

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