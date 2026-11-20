MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Revenue Growth Accelerates; Operating Profit Increases Substantially

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (“Phancy” or“the Group”, stock code: 6682), a leading full-stack enterprise-AI cloud services platform, today announced its business performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (“the period”).

During the period, the Group recorded an acceleration in revenue growth across its businesses and a substantial increase in operating profit. The Group achieved revenue of RMB6,747 million, up 53.3% year on year. Gross profit amounted to approximately RMB2,260 million, up 39.4% year on year, representing a notable acceleration from the same period last year. Overall gross profit margin stood at approximately 33.5%, a steady improvement from the first half of the year. The Group's revenue growth was accelerated by rising enterprise demand for more efficient AI resource management and the deployment of large model inference across a wider range of business scenarios.

The Group further optimized its cost structure. In the first nine months of 2026, its operating expense ratio declined by more than two percentage points compared with the first half of the year. Operating cash flow improved significantly, and the cash collection cycle shortened significantly. The Group's overall financial leverage remained low, and the cost of its RMB-denominated borrowings in the third quarter decreased to 2.25% to 2.80%, reflecting a sound financial position.

Dr. Dai Wenyuan, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Phancy, said,“In the first nine months of the year, revenue growth accelerated across the Group's businesses, operating profit increased substantially and profitability improved further. For Phancy, high-quality growth is not only about expanding scale, but also about building sustainable profitability. Enterprise demand for AI is eevolving. Clients need not only more capable models, but also better management of computing power and models, so that AI can operate efficiently and reliably in real business settings. As AI reaches more industries, the next priority is to strengthen the infrastructure that supports its development and operation.. Over the past 12 years, we have worked to bring AI to more people. Looking ahead, we want to enable more people to contribute to making AI better, so that better AI can truly improve people's lives. This is the thinking behind the new vision we introduced on our 12th anniversary: 'Everyone for AI'.”

AI Platform Delivers Strong Growth and Steadily Improving Profitability

In the first nine months of 2026, the AI Platform business recorded revenue of RMB5,392 million, up 32.0% year on year. Its gross profit margin improved steadily in the third quarter compared with the first half of the year. As of September 30, 2026, the business' orders on hand amounted to approximately RMB9 billion, representing significant growth both year on year and quarter on quarter.

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AI Platform is the Group's main revenue contributor and operates under an asset-light model. The business accelerated growth while further improving profitability and continuing to expand its market share. As clients place greater emphasis on AI sovereignty, data security, and internal control and governance, the Group remains confident in the business's long-term growth prospects.

During the period, Phancy continued to enhance the capabilities of its AI Platform products. In computing resource management, the Group uses technologies including HAMi vGPU to schedule heterogeneous computing resources. Launched in October, subsequent to the period, ModelSphere further covers model adaptation, inference performance optimization, and Token management and scheduling, helping clients use their existing resources more efficiently and reduce the cost of deploying and operating AI applications. Customer stickiness continues to increase alongside improvements in product capabilities.

API Business Sustains Rapid Growth with Further Gross Margin Improvement

In the first nine months of 2026, the API business recorded revenue of RMB1,014 million, up 1,556% year on year. Building on the year-on-year improvement in its gross profit margin in the first half of 2026, the API business's gross profit margin continued to achieve significant improvement in the third quarter compared with the first half.

As client demand for Tokens continued to grow, the Group also focused on the operational efficiency and resource utilization of the API business. As of September 30, 2026, the available computing power resources for the API business increased to 40,000 PFLOPS, an increase of 42.9% from the end of the first half of the year.

With client demand for Tokens remaining strong and the API business's financing costs remaining at a low level, the API business is expected to sustain its growth, and its profit margin is expected to improve further.

From a business portfolio perspective, the AI Platform business continues to deliver high-quality growth on an asset-light model, while the API business serves fast-growing demand for model inference. The two businesses complement each other operationally and financially, laying a solid foundation for the Group's long-term, steady growth and continued improvement in profitability.

Enhancing Enterprise AI Resource Management and Expanding the Model Portfolio

The Group continued to advance core product iteration and technology capabilities around the key needs of enterprise AI adoption.

In September 2026, Phancy was included in the first batch of enterprises publicly announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) for development as demonstration enterprises of the National Emerging Industry Development Demonstration Bases, one of 18 enterprises nationwide selected in the first batch. In addition, Phancy ranked first overall in the China AI Computing Power Management Platform Technical Capability Assessment, 2026, published by International Data Corporation (IDC) in September. It was also the only vendor to receive full marks across all four dimensions: compute resource management, compute operations, technical architecture and delivery services.

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In model development, subsequent to the period, Phancy launched its Phai series of models in November, comprising Phai-A1, a general-purpose language model, and Phai-M1, a video generation model. Phancy plans to make the weights for both models available to developers worldwide in the near future. Phai-A1 is designed for applications such as software development and AI assistants, with a focus on efficient inference and long-context processing. It supports a one-million-token context window and can be deployed locally on a personal computer. Phai-M1 is designed for live-action film and television content and AI-generated short-form dramas, with a focus on improving visual detail and synchronizing visuals with audio.

Phancy also completed end-to-end post-training of Phai-A1 on a leading domestic compute platform, including reinforcement learning, enabling close integration between model training and the platform. This makes Phancy one of the few enterprises in China to have completed the full post-training process, including reinforcement learning, on that platform. The achievement further demonstrates the Group's capabilities in developing in-house models, integrating them with domestic compute platforms and deploying enterprise AI technologies.

Outlook: From“AI for Everyone” to“Everyone for AI”

In November 2026, Phancy introduced its new vision“Everyone for AI” on its 12th anniversary. Over the past 12 years, Phancy has brought AI to various industries and more people. As the adoption of large models and AI agents accelerates and AI applications become more widespread, the infrastructure that supports the development and operation of AI has become increasingly important.

Looking ahead, Phancy will continue to deepen its commitment to AI infrastructure, addressing critical bottlenecks in AI development and operation and enabling broader deployment of AI applications through continued infrastructure improvements. Moving from helping more people use AI to making AI better, Phancy aims to work with partners and the wider AI community to build a stronger foundation for AI development-so that more efficient, more trustworthy AI can better serve people and improve their lives.

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About Phancy Group

Phancy Group (6682) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Our offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. We provide a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting our vision of building a large-scale and efficient“Token Factory.”

Guided by the vision of“Everyone for AI,” Phancy Group is committed to bringing together more technologies, enterprises and developers to advance AI together.