Young Swiss To Demonstrate Against Militarisation And Austerity
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Deutsch
de
Jugend geht gegen Militarisierung und Sparpolitik auf die Strasse
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Read more: Jugend geht gegen Militarisierung und Sparpolitik auf die St
العربية
ar
مظاهرات شبابية في عدة مدن سويسرية احتجاجاً على التسلّح والتقشّف
Read more: مظاهرات شبابية في عدة مدن سويسرية احتجاجاً على التسلّح وال
In the afternoon and evening, authorised demonstrations will take place in Switzerland's major cities. A varied programme of strike action has been organised at various secondary schools, universities and vocational colleges across the country, as the organisers announced in the run-up to the event.
The youth strike movement is calling for an end to the“devastating arms race”. To achieve this, it argues, sufficient funds must finally be invested in social security – specifically in climate protection, health and social care, education and infrastructure.
The youth strike is an international movement that was formed in early 2026. In Switzerland, the youth strike day is supported by various left-wing parties as well as student unions and organisations.
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